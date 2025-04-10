 Skip to main content

Jonas C Recalls Long-Haul Portable ATV Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Injury and Death from Burn, Fire and Poisoning Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistance of Portable Fuel Containers; Sold on Amazon.com

Name of Product:
Long-Haul 5L ATV Gas Cans
Hazard:

The portable fuel containers violate the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act. The closure for the product is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn, fire and poisoning to children and the risk of serious injury and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 10, 2025
Units:

About 815

Consumer Contact

Email at LongHaulRecall@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Long-Haul 5L ATV gas cans. They are labeled with “LONG-HAUL,” “TZYC,” “PATENT PENDING,” various standard gasoline fuel container warnings, and are black with several spout components included.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled fuel containers immediately, place them out of reach of children, and contact Jonas C for information on how to return or dispose of the product to obtain a full refund or partial refund. The firm is providing a full refund to consumers who purchased the product after January 1, 2024, and partial refund for purchases before December 31, 2023. Jonas C and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from January 2023 through October 2024 for about $50.
Retailer:

Cheng du shi ri teng mao yi you xian gong si, DBA Jonas C, of London, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-219

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

