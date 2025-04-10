Jonas C Recalls Long-Haul Portable ATV Fuel Containers Due to Risk of Injury and Death from Burn, Fire and Poisoning Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Child Resistance of Portable Fuel Containers; Sold on Amazon.com

The portable fuel containers violate the child-resistant requirements for closures under the Children's Gasoline Burn Prevention Act. The closure for the product is not child-resistant, posing a risk of burn, fire and poisoning to children and the risk of serious injury and death.
This recall involves Long-Haul 5L ATV gas cans. They are labeled with “LONG-HAUL,” “TZYC,” “PATENT PENDING,” various standard gasoline fuel container warnings, and are black with several spout components included.
Consumers should stop using the recalled fuel containers immediately, place them out of reach of children, and contact Jonas C for information on how to return or dispose of the product to obtain a full refund or partial refund. The firm is providing a full refund to consumers who purchased the product after January 1, 2024, and partial refund for purchases before December 31, 2023. Jonas C and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Cheng du shi ri teng mao yi you xian gong si, DBA Jonas C, of London, Ohio
