Johnson Health Tech Trading Recalls BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard, Including 3.7 Million Sold by Nautilus Inc.

The weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact hazard.
About 3,844,200
Johnson Health Tech Trading toll-free at 800-209-3539 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@bowflex.com, or at www.bowflex.com/recalls or online at www.bowflex.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves the BowFlex branded Model 552, 52.5 LB Adjustable Dumbbells and Model 1090, 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbells. The dumbbells were sold in pairs and single units in the color black and include handles, weight plates and a molded plastic tray. The model 552 dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds and the model 1090 adjusts from 10 to 90 pounds using manual adjustment knobs while the weights are nested in the base. The model and serial number are printed on a sticker located on the bottom of the molded plastic tray. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall.
|Model Number
|Serial Number Range
|BowFlex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
|00182M243902233 – 00182M243902592
00182MAG220200463C – 00182MAG221204535C
00182SFE213414844C – 00182SFE234002231C
100182M242800001 – 100182M250201440
100182MAG20431227C – 100182MAG233500372
100182P244100067 – 100182P244602976
100182SFE213709609 – 100182SFE235206276
100748M243200001 – 100748M244300252
100748MAG222400734 – 100748MAG23500660
100748P242900001 – 100748P245205632
100748SFE220908785 – 100748SFE233513811
X00748MAG233003670 – X00748MAG233003672
X00748SFE233202493 – X00748SFE233203161
Z00748MAG233003670
|BowFlex 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells
|4551MAG21452813 – 4551MAG23350381
4551SFE23320001 – 4551SFE23501949
BowFlex Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2024. Johnson Health Tech Trading has agreed to provide a remedy for the 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells sold by BowFlex Inc., (formerly Nautilus Inc.), prior to May 2024 as a part of this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bowflex adjustable dumbbells and contact Johnson Health Tech Trading for a refund of the purchase price in the form of a voucher, or a replacement for units sold by Johnson Health Tech Trading. For units sold by BowFlex Inc. (formerly Nautilus Inc.), consumers can request a refund in the form of a prorated voucher and a one-year JRNY digital fitness membership. Consumers will be sent a pre-paid shipping label to return the handle and base for each returned dumbbell. Johnson Health Tech Trading is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Johnson Health Tech Trading has received 12 reports of the plates dislodging during use with no injuries for units it sold. Nautilus received 337 reports of the plates dislodging during use for units it sold, including 111 resulting in injuries such as concussions, abrasions, broken toes or contusions.
BowFlex Inc., (formerly Nautilus Inc.), of Vancouver, Washington, and Johnson Health Tech Trading Inc., of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin
