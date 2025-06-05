Johnson Health Tech Trading Recalls BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard, Including 3.7 Million Sold by Nautilus Inc.

Description:

This recall involves the BowFlex branded Model 552, 52.5 LB Adjustable Dumbbells and Model 1090, 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbells. The dumbbells were sold in pairs and single units in the color black and include handles, weight plates and a molded plastic tray. The model 552 dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds and the model 1090 adjusts from 10 to 90 pounds using manual adjustment knobs while the weights are nested in the base. The model and serial number are printed on a sticker located on the bottom of the molded plastic tray. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall.

Model Number Serial Number Range BowFlex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells 00182M243902233 – 00182M243902592

00182MAG220200463C – 00182MAG221204535C

00182SFE213414844C – 00182SFE234002231C

100182M242800001 – 100182M250201440

100182MAG20431227C – 100182MAG233500372

100182P244100067 – 100182P244602976

100182SFE213709609 – 100182SFE235206276

100748M243200001 – 100748M244300252

100748MAG222400734 – 100748MAG23500660

100748P242900001 – 100748P245205632

100748SFE220908785 – 100748SFE233513811

X00748MAG233003670 – X00748MAG233003672

X00748SFE233202493 – X00748SFE233203161

Z00748MAG233003670 BowFlex 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells 4551MAG21452813 – 4551MAG23350381

4551SFE23320001 – 4551SFE23501949

BowFlex Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2024. Johnson Health Tech Trading has agreed to provide a remedy for the 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells sold by BowFlex Inc., (formerly Nautilus Inc.), prior to May 2024 as a part of this recall.