 Skip to main content

Johnson Health Tech Trading Recalls BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard, Including 3.7 Million Sold by Nautilus Inc.

  • Recalled BowFlex 552 52.5 LB Adjustable Dumbbell
  • Recalled BowFlex 552 52.5 LB Adjustable Dumbbell serial number location
  • Recalled BowFlex 1090 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbell
  • Recalled BowFlex 1090 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbell serial number location
Name of Product:
BowFlex 552, 52.5 LB Adjustable Dumbbells and BowFlex 1090, 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbells
Hazard:

The weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
June 05, 2025
Units:

About 3,844,200

Consumer Contact

Johnson Health Tech Trading toll-free at 800-209-3539 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@bowflex.com, or at www.bowflex.com/recalls or online at www.bowflex.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the BowFlex branded Model 552, 52.5 LB Adjustable Dumbbells and Model 1090, 90 LB Adjustable Dumbbells. The dumbbells were sold in pairs and single units in the color black and include handles, weight plates and a molded plastic tray. The model 552 dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds and the model 1090 adjusts from 10 to 90 pounds using manual adjustment knobs while the weights are nested in the base. The model and serial number are printed on a sticker located on the bottom of the molded plastic tray. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall.

Model NumberSerial Number Range
BowFlex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells00182M243902233 – 00182M243902592
 00182MAG220200463C – 00182MAG221204535C
 00182SFE213414844C – 00182SFE234002231C
 100182M242800001 – 100182M250201440
 100182MAG20431227C – 100182MAG233500372
 100182P244100067 – 100182P244602976
 100182SFE213709609 – 100182SFE235206276
 100748M243200001 – 100748M244300252
 100748MAG222400734 – 100748MAG23500660
 100748P242900001 – 100748P245205632
 100748SFE220908785 – 100748SFE233513811
 X00748MAG233003670 – X00748MAG233003672
 X00748SFE233202493 – X00748SFE233203161
 Z00748MAG233003670
BowFlex 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells4551MAG21452813 – 4551MAG23350381
 4551SFE23320001 – 4551SFE23501949

BowFlex Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2024. Johnson Health Tech Trading has agreed to provide a remedy for the 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells sold by BowFlex Inc., (formerly Nautilus Inc.), prior to May 2024 as a part of this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bowflex adjustable dumbbells and contact Johnson Health Tech Trading for a refund of the purchase price in the form of a voucher, or a replacement for units sold by Johnson Health Tech Trading. For units sold by BowFlex Inc. (formerly Nautilus Inc.), consumers can request a refund in the form of a prorated voucher and a one-year JRNY digital fitness membership. Consumers will be sent a pre-paid shipping label to return the handle and base for each returned dumbbell. Johnson Health Tech Trading is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Johnson Health Tech Trading has received 12 reports of the plates dislodging during use with no injuries for units it sold. Nautilus received 337 reports of the plates dislodging during use for units it sold, including 111 resulting in injuries such as concussions, abrasions, broken toes or contusions.

Sold At:
Johnson Fitness & Wellness, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Best Buy stores nationwide and online at www.Bowflex.com and www.Amazon.com as early as 2004 through April 2024 by BowFlex Inc., (formerly Nautilus Inc.), and from May 2024 through May 2025 by Johnson Health Tech Trading Inc. for between $200 and $800.
Importer(s):

BowFlex Inc., (formerly Nautilus Inc.), of Vancouver, Washington, and Johnson Health Tech Trading Inc., of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-311

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Adventurer Two
Yamaha Expands Recall of Golf Car Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; Additional Models and New Repair to Replace Accelerator Pedal Spring Assembly

The accelerator pedal spring can fail to return to idle when a consumer stops pressing the accelerator pedal, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled HAUL-ST e-bike
Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Globe-Branded Haul ST and LT E-Bikes Due to Fall Hazard

When the lower portion of the e-bike’s telescopic seat post is fully extended, the seat post can break, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled BowFlex 552 52.5 LB Adjustable Dumbbell
Johnson Health Tech Trading Recalls BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard, Including 3.7 Million Sold by Nautilus Inc.

The weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact hazard.

Recalled Unity Teeter Tunnel with Lexan Top (first model)
Playworld Systems Recalls Unity Teeter Tunnels with Lexan Tops Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Crush Hazard

If a child accidentally falls underneath the Unity Teeter Tunnel, the end of the seesaw plank can land on them, posing a risk of serious injury and a crush hazard.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar
Polaris Industries Recalls Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar and Ranger XP 1000 NorthStar Crew Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard

The lower seat belt anchor fasteners were not properly tightened, which can result in the seat belt separating from the vehicle frame, failing to protect riders. Without that protection, riders can be ejected from the vehicle in a crash, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled 2024 GASGAS EX 350F
KTM Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard Recall

The front brake caliper can crack, reducing the braking system’s effectiveness, posing a crash hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product