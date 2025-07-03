Jeriflyer Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Junjuanshop

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.
About 500
Jeriflyer by email at Junjuanshop2025@outlook.com, or online at Amazon.com: Jerliflyer: Recall or Amazon.com: Jerliflyer and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Jeriflyer 8-inch pool drain covers that are sold for use in swimming pools. The drain covers are white and made of plastic. The drain measures 8.1 inches in diameter.
Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers. To receive a refund, consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool, take a photo of the removed cover, and send it to the recalling firm by email at Junjuanshop2025@outlook.com. Ensure all pools and spas have VGBA compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains. Junjuanshop and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Junjuanshop, dba Jeriflyer, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.