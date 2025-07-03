 Skip to main content

Jeriflyer Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Junjuanshop

Name of Product:
Jeriflyer 8-inch pool drain covers
Hazard:

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 03, 2025
Units:

About 500

Consumer Contact

Jeriflyer by email at Junjuanshop2025@outlook.com, or online at Amazon.com: Jerliflyer: Recall or Amazon.com: Jerliflyer and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Jeriflyer 8-inch pool drain covers that are sold for use in swimming pools. The drain covers are white and made of plastic. The drain measures 8.1 inches in diameter.

Remedy:

Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools with the recalled pool drain covers. To receive a refund, consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool, take a photo of the removed cover, and send it to the recalling firm by email at Junjuanshop2025@outlook.com. Ensure all pools and spas have VGBA compliant drain covers and teach children to stay away from drains. Junjuanshop and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon from April 2024 through May 2025 for between $10 and $15.
Retailer:

Junjuanshop, dba Jeriflyer, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-368

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Jeriflyer Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard; Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Junjuanshop

