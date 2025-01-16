 Skip to main content

Ivy City Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively by Ivy City

Name of Product:
Mini Bella Bunny Pajamas, Mini Camille Pajamas and Mini Petra Nightgown
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 16, 2025
Units:

About 700

Consumer Contact

Ivy City toll-free at 888-915-8609 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at hello@ivycityco.com, or online at https://ivy-city-co.gorgias.help/en-US/recall-information-936646 or https://ivycityco.com/ and click “FAQ” and then “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ivy City Mini Bella Bunny Pajamas with and without Feathers, Mini Camille Pajamas with and without Feathers, and Mini Petra Short Sleeve Nightgown in green and Long Sleeve Nightgown in purple.  They were sold in children’s sizes 12-18M, 2T, 3T, 4-5, 6-7, 8Y, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. The size and “Ivy City” are printed on the neck label. The side seam label has the fiber content, washing instructions and “Made in China”. The Ivy City Mini Bella Bunny Pajamas are 100% Polyester, the Mini Camille Pajamas are 100% cotton, and Mini Petra Nightgowns are 62% cotton, 33% Polyester, 4% nylon, and 1% spandex.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact Ivy City for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them. Consumers should email Ivy City a photo of the destroyed garment at hello@ivycityco.com to receive a refund. Ivy City is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
The Ivy City store in Riverton, Utah and online at https://ivycityco.com/ from January 2024 through August 2024 for between about $50 and $70.
Importer(s):

Ivy City Co., of Riverton, Utah

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-096

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

