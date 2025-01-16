Ivy City Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively by Ivy City

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 700
Ivy City toll-free at 888-915-8609 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at hello@ivycityco.com, or online at https://ivy-city-co.gorgias.help/en-US/recall-information-936646 or https://ivycityco.com/ and click “FAQ” and then “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Ivy City Mini Bella Bunny Pajamas with and without Feathers, Mini Camille Pajamas with and without Feathers, and Mini Petra Short Sleeve Nightgown in green and Long Sleeve Nightgown in purple. They were sold in children’s sizes 12-18M, 2T, 3T, 4-5, 6-7, 8Y, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. The size and “Ivy City” are printed on the neck label. The side seam label has the fiber content, washing instructions and “Made in China”. The Ivy City Mini Bella Bunny Pajamas are 100% Polyester, the Mini Camille Pajamas are 100% cotton, and Mini Petra Nightgowns are 62% cotton, 33% Polyester, 4% nylon, and 1% spandex.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact Ivy City for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them. Consumers should email Ivy City a photo of the destroyed garment at hello@ivycityco.com to receive a refund. Ivy City is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Ivy City Co., of Riverton, Utah
