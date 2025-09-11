In My Jammers Recalls Button Flare Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate mandatory standards for children’s sleepwear flammability, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 350
In My Jammers by email at recall@inmyjammers.com or online at https://inmyjammers.com/pages/in-my-jammers-button-up-flare-sets-recall or https://inmyjammers.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves In My Jammers-branded children’s button up flare sets. The recalled pajama sets consist of a 95% viscose and 5% spandex short-sleeved shirt with buttons and matching flared pants. The pajama sets were sold in the following patterns: bows, swans, cherry, croissant and coffee, kiss, and floral prints in sizes 2T through 6T, 7/8, and 9/10. “In My Jammers” and the size are printed on the neck label of the pajama top.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pajama sets immediately and contact In My Jammers for a full refund or store credit. Consumers should destroy the pajamas by cutting them in half, then take a photo of the destroyed pajamas and email it to recall@inmyjammers.com, then dispose of the pajamas.
None reported
