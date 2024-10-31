Humane Recalls Charge Case Accessory for Ai Pin Due to Lithium Battery Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the Humane Charge Case Accessory. The Charge Case Accessory charges the Humane Ai Pin. The Ai Pin is an AI-powered multi-modal wearable device. The Charge Case Accessory contains a lithium polymer rechargeable battery pack that is charged via a USB-C charge port. The Charge Case Accessory is chrome with the Humane logo in gray on the back of the case. The Charge Case Accessory measures about 2 ¾ x 1 ½ x 2 ¼ inches. This recall only includes the Humane Charge Case Accessory and no other Humane products.

Note: Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries. Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.