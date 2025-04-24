Huffy Recalls Torex UTV Ride-On Toys Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

Description:

This recall involves Huffy-branded Torex 24-volt ride-on toy UTVs. The ride-on toys are black with red trim and measure 53 inches long, 43 inches wide and 27 inches tall. Labels with the word “Torex” are located on the front and side of the ride-on toy. The model numbers are 17249 and 17310 with date codes between 16919 and 11122. They are located under the body of the unit near the rear wheel. The date code’s last two numbers are for the year and the first three numbers are for the day of the year, so the date code 16919 represents June 18, 2019, and date code 11122 represents April 21, 2022.