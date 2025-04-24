Huffy Recalls Torex UTV Ride-On Toys Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

The recalled ride-on toys can overheat due to improper wiring, posing a fire hazard.
About 24,700
Huffy Corporation at 800-872-2453 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at torex@huffy.com, or online at www.huffy.com/torex-utv-ride-on-toy-recall or at www.huffy.com and look under “Customer Service” for more information and click on “Recall Notices.”
This recall involves Huffy-branded Torex 24-volt ride-on toy UTVs. The ride-on toys are black with red trim and measure 53 inches long, 43 inches wide and 27 inches tall. Labels with the word “Torex” are located on the front and side of the ride-on toy. The model numbers are 17249 and 17310 with date codes between 16919 and 11122. They are located under the body of the unit near the rear wheel. The date code’s last two numbers are for the year and the first three numbers are for the day of the year, so the date code 16919 represents June 18, 2019, and date code 11122 represents April 21, 2022.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled UTVs and contact Huffy Corporation to schedule a free repair. Consumers can have the repair done by a third party. Huffy Corporation will reimburse consumers up to $50 for charges incurred in the third-party repair.
The firm has received 20 reports of incidents of the UTVs smoking or catching fire, resulting in five minor burns.
Huffy Corporation, of Miamisburg, Ohio
