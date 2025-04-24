Huffy Recalls Children’s Ride-On Tonka Dump Trucks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves Huffy 12-volt children’s ride-on Tonka Dump Trucks, models 17362 and 17323. The ride-on trucks are yellow and black with “Tonka” labels on the front and side of the truck. The ride-on truck measures 45 inches long, 32 inches wide and 24 inches tall. It has four wheels, two seats, a steering wheel, working LED headlights and a powered dump bed. The recalled trucks have date codes from 15623 to 18724 printed on a label under the body of the truck. The date code’s last two numbers are for the year and the first three numbers are for the day of the year; so, for example, the date code 15623 represents June 5, 2023, and date code 18724 represents July 5, 2024.