Huffy Recalls Children’s Ride-On Tonka Dump Trucks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The controller on the recalled ride-on dump trucks can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 23,260
Huffy at 800-872-2453 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at service@huffy.com, or online at https://www.huffy.com/tonka-ride-on-toy-recall or at www.huffy.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Huffy 12-volt children’s ride-on Tonka Dump Trucks, models 17362 and 17323. The ride-on trucks are yellow and black with “Tonka” labels on the front and side of the truck. The ride-on truck measures 45 inches long, 32 inches wide and 24 inches tall. It has four wheels, two seats, a steering wheel, working LED headlights and a powered dump bed. The recalled trucks have date codes from 15623 to 18724 printed on a label under the body of the truck. The date code’s last two numbers are for the year and the first three numbers are for the day of the year; so, for example, the date code 15623 represents June 5, 2023, and date code 18724 represents July 5, 2024.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s dump trucks and contact Huffy for a free replacement controller. Huffy is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Huffy has received three reports of the controller overheating, and one report of a fire that consumed the ride-on truck. No injuries have been reported.
Huffy Corporation, of Miamisburg, Ohio
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.