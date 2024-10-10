 Skip to main content

Homewerks Worldwide Recalls Allen + Roth Lighted Bathroom Mirrors Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

  • Recalled Allen + Roth frameless dimmable LED wall mirror, model 75-102
  • Recalled Allen + Roth frameless dimmable LED wall mirror, model 75-103
  • Recalled Allen + Roth frameless dimmable LED wall mirror, model 75-104
  • Date code on back of mirror
Name of Product:
Allen + Roth-branded Lighted Bathroom Mirrors
Hazard:

The mirrors’ glass can detach from the wall attachment base and fall, posing injury and laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
October 10, 2024
Units:

About 3,300

Consumer Contact

Homewerks Worldwide toll-free at 866-582-2069 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at MirrorRecall@Homewerks.com, or online at www.Homewerks.com/MirrorRecall or www.Homewerks.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the main page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Allen + Roth-branded lighted dimmable LED wall mirrors, manufactured from December 2022 through August 2023. The recalled bathroom vanity anti-fog mirrors are frameless and have a touch sensor button for the dimmable LED light. They were sold in three different sizes.  Homewerks model number 75-102 (Lowe’s item number 784783) measures about 24 inches x 30 inches, Homewerks model number 75-103 (Lowe’s item numbers 2845089 and 1124616) measures about 30 inches by 36 inches, and Homewerks model number 75-104 (Lowe’s item numbers 5746472 and 1124617) measures about 36 inches x 42 inches. The Homewerks model number and the manufacture date in MM-YYYY format are printed on labels located on the back of the mirror.  The Lowe’s item number appears in the mirror’s instruction manual and on the purchase receipt.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Allen + Roth mirrors, turn the power off and contact Homewerks Worldwide for instructions on how to remove and dispose of the mirror for a full refund or free replacement mirror, including shipping. Homewerks Worldwide and Lowe’s are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Lowe’s has received 44 reports of the mirror’s glass detaching from the wall attachment base. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from February 2023 through July 2024 for between $250 and $610.
Importer(s):

Homewerks Worldwide LLC, of Lake Bluff, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-005
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

