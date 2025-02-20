Holosun Technologies Recalls Two Firearm Dot Sights Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries and Child Resistant Coin Battery Packaging

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Firearm Dot Sights and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Holosun Technologies for instructions on receiving a free recall kit which includes a battery compartment enclosure with the required labeling and an updated instruction manual for HS503G-ACSS models. For HE512C-GD models, Holosun Technologies will provide free return shipping to install a compliant battery compartment tray and include a compliant instruction manual and new packaging. Holosun Technologies is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local procedures for hazardous household waste, not in the trash.