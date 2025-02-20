Holosun Technologies Recalls Two Firearm Dot Sights Due to Battery Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Reese’s Law Federal Safety Regulations for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries and Child Resistant Coin Battery Packaging

The recalled Holosun Red and Gold Firearm Dot Sights violate the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the lithium coin battery can be easily accessed, posing an ingestion hazard. The products include a lithium coin battery which is not in child-resistant packaging, as required by Reese’s Law. In addition, the products do not bear the required warnings. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.
About 9,400
Holosun Technologies toll-free at 888-869-1180 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at cpscinquiries@holosun.com, or online at https://holosun.com/media/news-events-171.html or www.holosun.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Holosun Firearm Dot Sights: Red Dot Sights (Model HS503G-ACSS) and Gold Dot Sight (Model HE512C-GD). The dot sight is an accessory that attaches to a firearm and produces an illuminated color dot for precision aiming. They are labeled with the product name and model on the packaging sleeve, box, manual and product display panel. The product includes the dot sight in matte black color, one packaged CR2032 lithium coin battery and the manual.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Firearm Dot Sights and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Holosun Technologies for instructions on receiving a free recall kit which includes a battery compartment enclosure with the required labeling and an updated instruction manual for HS503G-ACSS models. For HE512C-GD models, Holosun Technologies will provide free return shipping to install a compliant battery compartment tray and include a compliant instruction manual and new packaging. Holosun Technologies is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local procedures for hazardous household waste, not in the trash.
None reported
Holosun Technologies Inc., of City of Industry, California
