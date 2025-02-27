The recalled auto belay device can fail to retract, posing a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death.
About 410
Head Rush Technologies collect at 720-565-6885 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@headrushtech.com, or online at https://info.headrushtech.com/hubfs/Product_Recalls/SA-0005-v01-en.pdf, or www.headrushtech.com and click on the “Recall” banner for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay Devices, which enable climbers to safely descend while climbing. The TRUBLUE iQ is gray with blue handles and a gray sash on the front cover. The TRUBLUE iQ+ has an added catch-and-hold brake on the front. The LT versions of the iQ and iQ+ have blue tags above the blue webbing hand grip; the XL versions have a purple tag. The recalled auto belay devices have a serial number within the following serial number ranges printed on the device’s handle, as well on the bottom of the device:
|Products
|Models
|Serial Number Range
|TRUBLUE iQ LT
|TBiQ LT (12.5m)
|iQ0041591 through iQ0044486
|TRUBLUE iQ+LT
|TBiQ+ LT (12.5m)
|iQP000401 through iQP000422
|TRUBLUE iQ XL
|TBiQ XL (20m)
|iQXL01283 through iQXL03425
|TRUBLUE iQ+XL
|TBiQ+ XL (20m)
|iQXLP0104 through iQXLP0215
Consumers should immediately stop using recalled auto belay devices and contact Head Rush Technologies for a free onsite inspection and repair.
The firm has received 109 reports of incidents of slow retraction, including one injury involving the auto belay not retracting, resulting in a fractured leg.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.