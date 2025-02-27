 Skip to main content

Head Rush Technologies Recalls TRUBLUE iQ and TRUBLUE iQ+ Auto Belays Due to Fall Hazard

  • Recalled TruBlue iQ Auto Belay System
  • Recalled TruBlue iQ+ Auto Belay System
  • Serial Number Location
  • Serial Number Location
Name of Product:
TRUBLUE iQ and TRUBLUE iQ+ Auto Belays
Hazard:

The recalled auto belay device can fail to retract, posing a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 27, 2025
Units:

About 410

Consumer Contact

Head Rush Technologies collect at 720-565-6885 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@headrushtech.com, or online at https://info.headrushtech.com/hubfs/Product_Recalls/SA-0005-v01-en.pdf, or www.headrushtech.com and click on the “Recall” banner for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay Devices, which enable climbers to safely descend while climbing. The TRUBLUE iQ is gray with blue handles and a gray sash on the front cover. The TRUBLUE iQ+ has an added catch-and-hold brake on the front. The LT versions of the iQ and iQ+ have blue tags above the blue webbing hand grip; the XL versions have a purple tag. The recalled auto belay devices have a serial number within the following serial number ranges printed on the device’s handle, as well on the bottom of the device:

ProductsModelsSerial Number Range
TRUBLUE iQ LTTBiQ LT (12.5m)iQ0041591 through iQ0044486
TRUBLUE iQ+LTTBiQ+ LT (12.5m)iQP000401 through iQP000422
TRUBLUE iQ XLTBiQ XL (20m)iQXL01283 through iQXL03425
TRUBLUE iQ+XLTBiQ+ XL (20m)iQXLP0104 through iQXLP0215
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using recalled auto belay devices and contact Head Rush Technologies for a free onsite inspection and repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 109 reports of incidents of slow retraction, including one injury involving the auto belay not retracting, resulting in a fractured leg.

Sold Online At:
www.headrushtech.com from May 2023 through December 2024 for between $2,800 to $4,600.
Manufacturer(s):
Head Rush Technologies, of Louisville, Colorado
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-165
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled TruBlue iQ Auto Belay System
Head Rush Technologies Recalls TRUBLUE iQ and TRUBLUE iQ+ Auto Belays Due to Fall Hazard

The recalled auto belay device can fail to retract, posing a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled ARVA NEO BT PRO Avalanche Transceiver
ARVA Recalls NEO BT PRO Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Transmission; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

A fuse within the avalanche transceiver can be defective and cause power to drain from the battery, posing a risk of loss of emergency communication which could result in serious injury or death.

Recalled Canyon Speedmax CF bicycle with V21 aerostem
Canyon Bicycles USA Recalls Speedmax CF Triathlon Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The aerostem fork steerer tube on the recalled bicycles can crack or break, posing fall and injury hazards.

Recalled SuperATV Carrier Bearing Model BEA01-001
SuperATV Recalls Carrier Bearings for Polaris RZR XP and Turbo S Recreational Off Highway Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

When the recalled carrier bearings are installed in a Polaris RZR XP Turbo or Turbo S vehicle and the fuel tank expands, the drive shaft can come in contact with the fuel tank, causing the tank to develop a hole or crack. This can cause the fuel tank to leak gasoline, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Super73 Z Miami SE e-bike - Model Year 2024
Super73 Recalls Z Miami SE and Z Adventure Core Electric Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The retaining pin in the e-bike’s disc brake calipers can loosen and dislodge from the caliper assembly, resulting in brake failure, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.

Recalled Triumph TF250-X Closed Course Competition Motorcycle
Triumph TF250-X Off-Road Motorcycles Recalled Due to Injury Hazard; Imported by Triumph Motorcycles America

The right-hand plastic switch cube can crack when exposed to brake fluid, causing a short circuit that starts the motorcycle unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product