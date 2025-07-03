Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Predator 2000-Watt Power Stations Due to Shock Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the Predator 2000 Watt Power Station (SKU #70084, UPC 193175488718). The Power Stations are red and black and have “PREDATOR” in large white letters on the top of the front panel. “2000 Power Station” is in large white letters on the bottom of the front panel of the unit. The power stations are portable generators that run on a 1545 Watt lithium ion phosphate battery that can be charged via A/C, solar power, or car. The power station can power up to 11 devices at once and has four A/C outlets, three USB-C outlets, three USB-A outlets and one 12V DC outlet. The SKU and UPC are located on labels affixed to the product.