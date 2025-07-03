 Skip to main content

Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Predator 2000-Watt Power Stations Due to Shock Hazard

  • Recalled Predator 2000 Watt Power Station (SKU #70084; UPC # 193175488718)
  • Location of the SKU and UPC on the recalled Power Station
Name of Product:
Predator 2000W Power Stations
Hazard:

The wires in the power station’s AC outlet receptacles are reversed when the product is in Emergency Power Supply (“EPS”) mode, posing a shock hazard to consumers operating the power station.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 03, 2025
Units:

About 6,500

Consumer Contact

Harbor Freight Tools toll-free at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email recall@harborfreight.com, or online at https://www.harborfreight.com/customer-service-product-support.html#5 or at www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall & Safety” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Predator 2000 Watt Power Station (SKU #70084, UPC 193175488718). The Power Stations are red and black and have “PREDATOR” in large white letters on the top of the front panel. “2000 Power Station” is in large white letters on the bottom of the front panel of the unit. The power stations are portable generators that run on a 1545 Watt lithium ion phosphate battery that can be charged via A/C, solar power, or car. The power station can power up to 11 devices at once and has four A/C outlets, three USB-C outlets, three USB-A outlets and one 12V DC outlet. The SKU and UPC are located on labels affixed to the product.  

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power stations and return them to their local Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement unit that will be available at the store. Harbor Freight Tools is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of the wires being reversed in EPS mode. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide from February 2025 through April 2025 for about $950.
Importer(s):

Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, California

Distributor(s):
Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-366
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Predator 2000 Watt Power Station (SKU #70084; UPC # 193175488718)
Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Predator 2000-Watt Power Stations Due to Shock Hazard

The wires in the power station’s AC outlet receptacles are reversed when the product is in Emergency Power Supply (“EPS”) mode, posing a shock hazard to consumers operating the power station.

Recalled DR Power Model 414240 Battery Pack (5 Ah)
DR Power Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled battery packs can short-circuit and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled LED Fireplace Lantern – Model SP-14
LED Fireplace Lanterns Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Imported by Green Pastures Wholesale

The recalled lanterns violate the mandatory federal standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the lithium coin battery in the remote control can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. In addition, the recalled products do not have the warning labels required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Anker A1263 power bank
More than One Million Anker Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Anker Innovations

The lithium-ion battery in the power bank can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled Lutron Power Interface (model LU-PH3-B)
Lutron Recalls Power Interfaces for LED Tape Lights Due to Shock Hazard

The power interface can fail during a significant power surge (e.g., lightning strike), posing a shock hazard to consumers if they touch the LED tape lights.

Recalled iWALK Power Bank Model MXB008 (front)
iWALK Magnetic Wireless Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by U2O Global

The lithium-ion batteries in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product