Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Predator 2000-Watt Power Stations Due to Shock Hazard

The wires in the power station’s AC outlet receptacles are reversed when the product is in Emergency Power Supply (“EPS”) mode, posing a shock hazard to consumers operating the power station.
About 6,500
Harbor Freight Tools toll-free at 800-444-3353 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email recall@harborfreight.com, or online at https://www.harborfreight.com/customer-service-product-support.html#5 or at www.harborfreight.com and click on “Recall & Safety” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Predator 2000 Watt Power Station (SKU #70084, UPC 193175488718). The Power Stations are red and black and have “PREDATOR” in large white letters on the top of the front panel. “2000 Power Station” is in large white letters on the bottom of the front panel of the unit. The power stations are portable generators that run on a 1545 Watt lithium ion phosphate battery that can be charged via A/C, solar power, or car. The power station can power up to 11 devices at once and has four A/C outlets, three USB-C outlets, three USB-A outlets and one 12V DC outlet. The SKU and UPC are located on labels affixed to the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power stations and return them to their local Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement unit that will be available at the store. Harbor Freight Tools is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received one report of the wires being reversed in EPS mode. No injuries have been reported.
Harbor Freight Tools, of Calabasas, California
