HallyBee Farmhouse Dressers Recalled Due Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulation for Clothing Storage Units; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by YKHallyBee

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the STURDY Act.
About 122
HallyBee collect at 973-281-2585 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and by email at yueke113@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves HallyBee Farmhouse 5-Drawer Dressers. The dressers were sold in two colors: light and dark rustic oak. They measure about 31 inches wide by 16 inches long by 48 inches tall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled HallyBee Farmhouse 5-Drawer Dressers, if they are not properly anchored to a wall, and place them in an area that children cannot access. With a permanent marker, write the word "recalled" on the top and all sides of the dresser. Contact YKHallyBee for instructions to receive a full refund and submit a photo of disposing of the product to the firm at yueke113@163.com.
None reported
YKHallyBee, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.