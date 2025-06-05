HTP Brand Boilers Recalled Due to Fire and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazards and Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Made by NTI Boilers

The boiler door can fail to seal properly, due to incorrect burner door studs, allowing flames and gases to escape, posing fire and carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazards that can result in death or serious injury.
About 96 (In addition, 9 were sold in Canada)
Recall Details
This recall involves HTP-brand ELU Elite Ultra residential wall-mounted gas boilers with model numbers ELU-150WBN and ELU-199WBN. The boilers are black in color and measure about 20 inches wide and 34 inches high. The serial number, model number and product name are located on the rating plate on the left-hand side of the boiler.
|Model Name/ Number
|Serial Number(s) or Range
|ELU Elite Ultra / ELU-150WBN
|3260035C8 (242770000111-242850000104)
|ELU Elite Ultra / ELU-199WBN
|3260036C8 (243240000051-250150000084)
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boilers and contact HTP to arrange to have a certified technician install the repair at no cost to the consumer. Consumers who must continue using the boiler while awaiting repair should have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes.
Ariston USA LLC, of Providence, Rhode Island
