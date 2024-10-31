HALO Recalls Tumblers with Metal Straws Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Wawa Stores

The metal straw inside the tumbler can cut your mouth and/or fingers, posing a laceration hazard.
About 60,000
HALO toll-free at 855-425-6266 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email at halo.safety@halo.com, or online at https://halo.com/safety-recall-24oz-mug/ or http://www.halo.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves a reusable tumbler with a metal straw. The plastic tumblers come in four styles: “The Mermaid”, which is pink/green, “Island Surf”, which is blue/yellow, “Sailor Breeze”, which is tan/orange, and “The Galaxy”, which is blue/pink. The tumblers come with a tan lid. The tumbler comes in 24-ounce size. Wawa is imprinted on the tumblers.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled metal straw that comes with the tumbler and contact HALO for instructions on how to receive a free replacement silicone straw, after returning the metal straw. If consumers don’t want to keep the tumbler either, they can return it with the metal straw and receive a refund in the form of a $15 gift card. The original tumbler and metal straw must be returned to HALO to receive the refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a replacement or refund. HALO will provide a pre-paid label for shipping the recalled units. Consumers should not return the recalled units to Wawa stores.
The firm has received four reports of incidents, resulting in four laceration injuries to the hand and mouth.
HALO Branded Solutions Inc., of Sterling, Illinois
