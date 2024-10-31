 Skip to main content

HALO Recalls Tumblers with Metal Straws Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Wawa Stores

  • Recalled Tumblers with a metal straw
Name of Product:
Tumblers with a Metal Straw
Hazard:

The metal straw inside the tumbler can cut your mouth and/or fingers, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
October 31, 2024
Units:

About 60,000

Consumer Contact

HALO toll-free at 855-425-6266 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email at halo.safety@halo.com, or online at https://halo.com/safety-recall-24oz-mug/ or http://www.halo.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves a reusable tumbler with a metal straw. The plastic tumblers come in four styles: “The Mermaid”, which is pink/green, “Island Surf”, which is blue/yellow, “Sailor Breeze”, which is tan/orange, and “The Galaxy”, which is blue/pink. The tumblers come with a tan lid. The tumbler comes in 24-ounce size. Wawa is imprinted on the tumblers.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled metal straw that comes with the tumbler and contact HALO for instructions on how to receive a free replacement silicone straw, after returning the metal straw. If consumers don’t want to keep the tumbler either, they can return it with the metal straw and receive a refund in the form of a $15 gift card. The original tumbler and metal straw must be returned to HALO to receive the refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a replacement or refund. HALO will provide a pre-paid label for shipping the recalled units. Consumers should not return the recalled units to Wawa stores. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of incidents, resulting in four laceration injuries to the hand and mouth.

Sold At:
Wawa stores in Alabama, Washington D.C., Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland during the month of August 2024 for about $13.
Importer(s):

HALO Branded Solutions Inc., of Sterling, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-025
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

