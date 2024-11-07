Guava Family Recalls Roam Strollers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The stroller’s brakes can fail to engage or unexpectedly disengage, posing fall and injury hazards to children.
About 8,500
Guava Family Inc toll-free at 833-408-0493 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at rs@realtimeresults.net, or online at https://www.guavafamily.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information or go directly to https://www.guavafamily.com/pages/stroller-recall.
Recall Details
This recall involves Guava Roam First Generation three-wheel foldable strollers manufactured between July 2020 and December 2021. The strollers are “first generation” if they have a manufacture date between July 2020 and December 2021. They have a black frame with the "Guava" logo in gray on the frame. The seat, canopy and storage compartment are black. The strollers measure about 39 inches long by 25 inches wide by 43 inches high, and weigh about 28.5 pounds. The black label on the cross bar below the seat has “Guava Family Inc.” and includes the model name Roam, model number, and date of manufacture. Only First Generation strollers with a manufacture date between July 2020 and December 2021 are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Guava Family for instructions on how to register for a free repair kit and new installation instructions.
The firm has received 67 reports of the brake lock disengaging. The firm has also received 152 reports of the brake pedal not engaging when pushed down. No injuries have been reported.
Guava Family Inc., of Solana Beach, California
