Guava Family Recalls Roam Strollers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

This recall involves Guava Roam First Generation three-wheel foldable strollers manufactured between July 2020 and December 2021. The strollers are “first generation” if they have a manufacture date between July 2020 and December 2021. They have a black frame with the "Guava" logo in gray on the frame. The seat, canopy and storage compartment are black. The strollers measure about 39 inches long by 25 inches wide by 43 inches high, and weigh about 28.5 pounds. The black label on the cross bar below the seat has “Guava Family Inc.” and includes the model name Roam, model number, and date of manufacture. Only First Generation strollers with a manufacture date between July 2020 and December 2021 are included in the recall.