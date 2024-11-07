GoveeLife and Govee Smart Electric Space Heaters Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Imported by Govee

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric space heaters and contact the brands for a refund. Unplug the electric space heater, cut the power cord, and send an image of the destroyed electric space heater, the manufacturer’s label and SN Code on the bottom or side of the unit to GoveeLife or Govee through the link https://recall.goveelife.com/heater-recall. Consumers who do not have the original order number will receive a refund ranging from $31.80 to $106.63, depending on the model purchased. For consumers who do have the original order number, they will receive a full refund of the purchase price. Consumers can find the order number in their purchase records on online sales channels. They can also contact heatersupport@goveelife.com if they have problems finding the order number.