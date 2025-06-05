 Skip to main content

Funlio Convertible High Chairs Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violation of Federal Standards for High Chairs; Sold by Ecogoods

  • Recalled 2-in-1 Funlio Convertible Baby High Chair
  • Recalled 2-in-1 Funlio Convertible Baby High Chair with forest-themed padded seat
  • Tracking label under the tray
Name of Product:
2-in-1 Funlio Convertible Baby High Chairs
Hazard:

The recalled high chairs pose a deadly entrapment hazard because the opening between the seat and tray is large enough that a child can become entrapped in it. In addition, the child restraint system can fail, posing a fall hazard. These are violations of the federal standards for high chairs.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 05, 2025
Units:

About 380

Consumer Contact

Ecogoods toll-free at 800-251-8805 from 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PT Sunday through Thursday, by email at funlioproductrecall@outlook.com, or online at https://funliotoys.com/pages/product-recalls or https://funliotoys.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2-in-1 Funlio Baby High Chairs that convert into a chair and table for children as they grow. The high chairs are made of natural wood with a tray and removable padded seat insert that is green with a forest theme. “Funlio” is printed on the top front of the high chair and on a tracking label underneath the tray. “Model FL-039” is also printed on the tracking label.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled high chair immediately, disassemble it and contact Ecogoods for information on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will be instructed to cut the restraint straps and email photos of the disassembled and destroyed components to funlioproductrecall@outlook.com. Ecogoods is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com and Walmart.com from March 2024 through March 2025 for about $100.
Seller:

Shanghai Balejiao E-commerce Co. Ltd., d/b/a Ecogoods, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-318

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

