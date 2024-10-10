 Skip to main content

Fisher-Price Recalls More than 2 Million Snuga Infant Swings Due to Suffocation Hazard After 5 Deaths Reported

  • Recalled My Little Snugabunny Cradle ‘n Swing (V0099)
  • Recalled My Little Snugabear Cradle 'n Swing (CHM56)
  • Recalled Snow Leopard Swing (HBM23)
  • Recalled My Little SnugaMonkey™ Cradle ‘n Swing (X7051)
  • Recalled My Little Snugapuppy™ Cradle 'n Swing (X7345)
  • Recalled My Little Snugabear Cradle 'n Swing (X7347)
  • Representative recalled Snuga Swing headrest
  • Representative recalled Snuga Swing body support insert
Name of Product:
All Models of Fisher-Price Snuga Swings
Hazard:

The swing should never be used for sleep and bedding materials should never be added to it. If the product is used for sleep or bedding material is added, the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad can increase the risk of suffocation.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
October 10, 2024
Units:

Approximately 2.1 million swings were sold in the United States, about 99,000 swings were sold in Canada and about 500 swings were sold in Mexico. 

Consumer Contact

Fisher-Price toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.service.mattel.com and click “Recall & Safety Alerts” or www.service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx, for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

Washington, D.C. --The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price are announcing the recall of Fisher-Price Snuga Swings. The swing should never be used for sleep and bedding materials should never be added to it. If the product is used for sleep or bedding material is added, the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad can increase the risk of suffocation. Consumers should immediately remove both the headrest (by cutting the tether) and the body support insert from the seat pad before continuing to use the swing for awake-time activities. 

Between 2012 and 2022, there have been reports of five deaths involving infants 1 to 3 months of age when the product was used for sleep. In most of those incidents, the infants were unrestrained and bedding materials were added to the product. 

Consumers are reminded to never use these products for sleep and to never add blankets or other materials to the swing, even after the headrest and the body support insert have been removed. Parents and caregivers should never use any inclined seated products, such as swings, gliders, soothers, and rockers, for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained, or with bedding material due to the risk of suffocation. 

Since 2010, approximately 2.1 million swings were sold in the United States, about 99,000 swings were sold in Canada and about 500 swings were sold in Mexico. 

The recalled Snuga Swing is an infant swing with a front to back and side-to-side motion. The swing has 90 degrees of rotation, two seat back positions and folds up for storage. The Snuga Swing platform has a total of 21 models, which feature the same design with minor differences in fabric colors and toy accessories. The following chart includes a complete list of Snuga Swing models included in the recall. The model number and name are printed on the underside of the swing motor housing. 

Product Number/SKU  Product Description 
BGB32My Little Snugakitty™ Cradle 'n Swing
CCF38My Little Snugabunny™ Swing
CHM56My Little Snugabear Cradle 'n Swing
CHM69My Little Snugabear Ballerina Cradle 'n Swing
CHM76Safari Dreams Cradle 'n Swing
CHM78Moonlight Meadow Swing
DRG43Sweet Snugapuppy™ Swing
FKL21Deluxe Swing- Surreal Serenity™
GJB53Sweet Snugamonkey Swing
GKH44Blooming Flowers Swing
GNG38Fawn Meadows Deluxe Swing
GNG40Peek-a-boo Fox Swing
GVF83Dots & Spots Puppy Swing
HBM23Snow Leopard Swing
HDY10Hearthstone Swing
HGX49Baby Raccoon Swing
V0099My Little Snugabunny Cradle ‘n Swing
W9510My Little Sweetie™ Deluxe Cradle ‘n Swing
X7051My Little SnugaMonkey™ Cradle ‘n Swing
X7345My Little Snugapuppy™ Cradle 'n Swing
X7347My Little Snugabear Cradle 'n Swing
 Any replacement seat pad for the above Product Numbers/SKUs

CPSC continues to urge consumers to place infants on their backs for sleep. The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard, with nothing but a fitted sheet. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet, or play yard. In 2022, Congress enacted the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, under which inclined sleepers for infants are banned hazardous products. 

Consumers should review Safe Sleep – Cribs and Infant Products | CPSC.gov for more information about safe sleep for infants in crib and infant products. 

The Snuga Swings were sold at Amazon, Toys R Us, Walmart/Sams Club, and Target nationwide from October 2010 through January 2024 for about $160.   

The swings were distributed by Fisher-Price of East Aurora, New York. The swings are manufactured in China and Mexico. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately remove both the headrest (by cutting the tether) and the body support insert from the seat pad before continuing to use the swing. Fisher-Price will provide a $25 refund to consumers who remove and destroy the headrest and body support insert. Instructions can be found at www.service.mattel.com

Incidents/Injuries:

Between 2012 and 2022, there have been reports of five deaths involving infants 1 to 3 months of age when the product was used for sleep. In most of those incidents, the infants were unrestrained and bedding materials were added to the product.

Sold At:
The Snuga Swings were sold at Amazon, Toys R Us, Walmart/Sams Club, and Target nationwide from October 2010 through January 2024 for about $160.
Distributor(s):
Fisher-Price of East Aurora, New York
Manufactured In:
China and Mexico
Recall number:
25-009

