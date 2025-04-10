Fisher-Price Recalls Brunch & Go Stroller Toys Due to Choking Hazard

The yolk of the toy egg can crack and create small parts, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 253,000 (In addition, about 4,500 were sold in Canada)
Fisher-Price toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx or www.service.mattel.com by clicking on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” located at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves the Brunch & Go Stroller Toy. The model number (HGB85) is located on the tag attached to the toast. The toy features a pretend avocado toast and three attachments: a mirror tomato, a crinkle bacon and an egg teether.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled stroller toys, keep them away from children, and contact Fisher-Price to receive a free replacement stroller toy. Consumers will be asked to permanently mark the egg component of the stroller toy with the word “Recall” and the unique identifier, and upload a photo of the marked toy at https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx. Upon receipt of the replacement confirmation email, consumers should dispose of the recalled product in the trash. For specific instructions on how to mark the stroller toy and upload the photo, consumers should go to https://service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx. Fisher-Price is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Fisher-Price has received five reports of the yolk of the toy egg cracking and breaking. In two reports, an infant had a small piece in their mouth. No injuries have been reported.
