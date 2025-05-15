Fat Brain Recalls Rollers Tile Toys Used in PlayTab Modular Activity Boards Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets

The recalled rollers tile toy violates the mandatory federal regulation for toy magnets because it contains a magnet that can become loose, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.
About 5,100 (In addition, about 380 were sold in Canada)
Fat Brain Toy Co. at 800-590-5987 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@fatbraintoys.com, or online at https://fatbraintoys.com/info/toy_safety/play_tab_roller_tile_recall.cfm or fatbraintoys.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves individual PlayTab Rollers Tile toys sold for use with the PlayTab Modular Activity Board. The rollers tile was sold individually or also as a set of three with the PlayTab Sensory Set 3. The tile has blue, red and green rubberized and textured rollers that are designed for children to touch and spin.
Consumers should stop using the rollers tile toys immediately and contact the firm for instructions on how to dispose of the product to obtain a $10 credit for use at fatbraintoys.com, or a replacement PlayTab tile. Fat Brain Toy Co. is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Fat Brain Toy Co. LLC, of Elkhorn, Nebraska
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.