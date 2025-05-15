 Skip to main content

Fat Brain Recalls Rollers Tile Toys Used in PlayTab Modular Activity Boards Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets

  • Recalled Individual Rollers Tile
  • Recalled Rollers Tile included in PlayTab Sensory Set 3
Name of Product:
PlayTab Rollers Tile Toys
Hazard:

The recalled rollers tile toy violates the mandatory federal regulation for toy magnets because it contains a magnet that can become loose, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 15, 2025
Units:

About 5,100 (In addition, about 380 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Fat Brain Toy Co. at 800-590-5987 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@fatbraintoys.com, or online at https://fatbraintoys.com/info/toy_safety/play_tab_roller_tile_recall.cfm or fatbraintoys.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves individual PlayTab Rollers Tile toys sold for use with the PlayTab Modular Activity Board. The rollers tile was sold individually or also as a set of three with the PlayTab Sensory Set 3. The tile has blue, red and green rubberized and textured rollers that are designed for children to touch and spin.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the rollers tile toys immediately and contact the firm for instructions on how to dispose of the product to obtain a $10 credit for use at fatbraintoys.com, or a replacement PlayTab tile. Fat Brain Toy Co. is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Specialty toy, book and educational stores nationwide and online at fatbraintoys.com from July 2024 through November 2024. The individual rollers tiles sold for about $6. The Sensory Set 3 sold for about $18.
Importer(s):

Fat Brain Toy Co. LLC, of Elkhorn, Nebraska

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-281

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Walk-Through Gate; Sold on Amazon.com as "57.87-62.59" Baby Gate"
Child Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulation for Gates and Enclosures; Imported by Yiwu Baili Import and Export; Sold on Amazon.com

The recalled child safety gates violate the federal safety regulation for expansion gates and expandable enclosures, because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and side wall, a child’s torso can fit through the secondary opening, the locking mechanism does not fully engage and/or the gate does not resist a push-out force. These failures pose a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment and fall hazards.

Recalled Boyro Baby convertible high chair
Boyro Baby Recalls High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for High Chairs; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The high chairs pose a deadly fall hazard to babies because the restraint system is not attached to the product and the locks or latches can fail. In addition, the high chairs pose an entrapment hazard because the opening between the seat and tray is large enough that a child can become entrapped in it. These are violations of the federal regulations for high chairs.

Recalled Individual Rollers Tile
Fat Brain Recalls Rollers Tile Toys Used in PlayTab Modular Activity Boards Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toy Magnets

The recalled rollers tile toy violates the mandatory federal regulation for toy magnets because it contains a magnet that can become loose, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

Recalled Kid Comfort Carrier
Deuter Recalls Kid Comfort, Kid Comfort Pro and Kid Comfort Active Child Carriers Due to Fall Hazard

The hinges on the foldable rear kickstand support leg can crack or break, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Xylolin peg dolls and pedestal toy set
Xylolin Peg Doll Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Babywants

The peg dolls’ spherical ends can block the child’s airway, posing a risk of choking and death to children.

Recalled Dlesot Snap Hair Clips
Dlesot Snap Children’s Hair Clips Recalled Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard; Violation of Federal Ban for Lead in Paint; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by YFLGOTOO

The painted hair clips contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard to children. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product