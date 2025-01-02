 Skip to main content

Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oils Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by DLWL-US

  • Recalled Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oil
Name of Product:
Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oils
Hazard:

The essential oil contains methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 02, 2025
Units:

About 3,750

Consumer Contact

DLWL-US via email at gzzlhus@163.com, or online at www.euqee.net/page9 or www.euqee.net and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oil Bottles. The oil was sold in amber glass bottles with a black screw-on cap in the size of 118 ml. “Euqee, Essential Oil, Premium Grade, 100% Pure Plant Extract and Wintergreen” is printed on a white label on the front of the bottle. The back label contains safety disclosures, storage instructions and manufacturer information.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled essential oil out of the sight and reach of children and contact DLWL-US for a full refund. Consumers can request a pre-paid label and free packaging to return the Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oil. DLWL-US and Amazon.com are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com from December 2023 through August 2024 for about $8.
Retailer:

DingLinWangLuoKeJiGuang ZhouYouXianGongSi, dba DLWL-US, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-081

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
