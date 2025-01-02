Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oils Recalled Due to Risk of Poisoning; Violation of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by DLWL-US

The essential oil contains methyl salicylate, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging for the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 3,750
DLWL-US via email at gzzlhus@163.com, or online at www.euqee.net/page9 or www.euqee.net and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oil Bottles. The oil was sold in amber glass bottles with a black screw-on cap in the size of 118 ml. “Euqee, Essential Oil, Premium Grade, 100% Pure Plant Extract and Wintergreen” is printed on a white label on the front of the bottle. The back label contains safety disclosures, storage instructions and manufacturer information.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled essential oil out of the sight and reach of children and contact DLWL-US for a full refund. Consumers can request a pre-paid label and free packaging to return the Euqee Wintergreen Essential Oil. DLWL-US and Amazon.com are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
DingLinWangLuoKeJiGuang ZhouYouXianGongSi, dba DLWL-US, of China
