Epoca International Recalls Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves the Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridge sold in a 4-liter model in pink, white, aqua and hot pink and in a 10-liter model in pink and white. A label with the model number and serial number is located on the back of the unit for the 4-liter model and on the bottom of the unit for the 10-liter model. Paris Hilton branding is on the door in the right lower corner for most units, and in the top middle for some units. Only units manufactured prior to August 2024 with the serial numbers and ranges shown below are included in this recall.