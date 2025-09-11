Epoca International Recalls Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled mini fridges’ electrical switch can short circuit, causing it to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard.
About 110,000
Epoca International toll-free at 888-262-3905 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@epoca.com, or online at www.epoca.com/minifridgerecall or www.epoca.com and go to the bottom of the page and click on “Safety Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridge sold in a 4-liter model in pink, white, aqua and hot pink and in a 10-liter model in pink and white. A label with the model number and serial number is located on the back of the unit for the 4-liter model and on the bottom of the unit for the 10-liter model. Paris Hilton branding is on the door in the right lower corner for most units, and in the top middle for some units. Only units manufactured prior to August 2024 with the serial numbers and ranges shown below are included in this recall.
|Size
|Color
|Model Number
|Serial Number Begins With
|10 L
|Pink
|PH11887
|2024
|White
|PH11887-1
|2024
|4 L
|Aqua
|PZB02-E001
|202206 - 202406
|Hot Pink
|PH12540
|2024
|Pink
|PZP01-E001
|202206 - 20240704020
|White
|PZW01-E001
|202206 - 202406
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridge, unplug the unit, and register for the recall at www.epoca.com/minifridgerecall. To receive a refund, consumers will have to fill out the online form and submit three photographs; one should be the refrigerator’s door with the word “RECALL” written on it using a permanent marker, the second photograph should be of the label on the unit showing the model number and serial number and the last photograph should be of the cut, unplugged cord. Consumers should discard the recalled fridge according to local and state regulations.
The firm is aware of 27 reports of the mini fridge overheating and catching on fire. No injuries have been reported. Property damage has included damage to the unit and surrounding surfaces.
Epoca International LLC, of Boca Raton, Florida
