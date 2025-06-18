AstroAI Recalls Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Two Fires Resulted in More Than $360,000 in Reported Property Damages

The recalled minifridges’ electrical switch can short circuit, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 249,100
AstroAI toll-free at 877-278-7624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@astroai.com, or online at https://www.astroai.com/product-recall or www.astroai.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
This recall involves the AstroAI 4-Liter/6-Can minifridges. AstroAI is printed on the front of the units. The model and serial numbers are found on a label on the back of the minifridge. The model number is “LY0204A”. The nine-digit serial number of the affected units starts with “S/N” and begins with the following numbers: 19, 20, 21, 2201, 2202 or 2203. The serial number is located on either the bottom or the middle-right portion of the label. The minifridges measure 9.45 inches in diameter x 6.9 inches wide x 10 inches high. The minifridges were sold in a variety of colors, including black, white, blue and pink.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled minifridges and contact AstroAI for a free replacement minifridge. To receive a replacement minifridge, consumers should send a photo of the recalled minifridge, showing the model number and serial number, with “Recalled” written on the minifridge in permanent marker to AstroAI by email at recall@astroai.com or through the online portal at https://www.astroai.com/product-recall. Consumers should dispose of the recalled minifridges in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.
CPSC has received at least 70 reports of the minifridges smoking, burning, melting or catching fire. Two fires resulted in extensive property damages, together totaling more than $360,000 in reported damages.
AstroAI Corp., of Garden Grove, California
