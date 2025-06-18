 Skip to main content

AstroAI Recalls Minifridges Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Two Fires Resulted in More Than $360,000 in Reported Property Damages

Name of Product:
4 Liter/6 Can Minifridges
Hazard:

The recalled minifridges’ electrical switch can short circuit, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
June 18, 2025
Units:

About 249,100

Consumer Contact

AstroAI toll-free at 877-278-7624 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@astroai.com, or online at https://www.astroai.com/product-recall or www.astroai.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the AstroAI 4-Liter/6-Can minifridges. AstroAI is printed on the front of the units. The model and serial numbers are found on a label on the back of the minifridge. The model number is “LY0204A”. The nine-digit serial number of the affected units starts with “S/N” and begins with the following numbers: 19, 20, 21, 2201, 2202 or 2203. The serial number is located on either the bottom or the middle-right portion of the label. The minifridges measure 9.45 inches in diameter x 6.9 inches wide x 10 inches high. The minifridges were sold in a variety of colors, including black, white, blue and pink.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled minifridges and contact AstroAI for a free replacement minifridge. To receive a replacement minifridge, consumers should send a photo of the recalled minifridge, showing the model number and serial number, with “Recalled” written on the minifridge in permanent marker to AstroAI by email at recall@astroai.com or through the online portal at  https://www.astroai.com/product-recall. Consumers should dispose of the recalled minifridges in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC has received at least 70 reports of the minifridges smoking, burning, melting or catching fire. Two fires resulted in extensive property damages, together totaling more than $360,000 in reported damages.

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com and Astroai.com from June 2019 through June 2022 for about $40.
Manufacturer(s):
Shaoxing ShangYu North Electron Manufacture Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

AstroAI Corp., of Garden Grove, California 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-342

