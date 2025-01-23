 Skip to main content

Duluth Trading Company Recalls Children’s Holiday Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold Exclusively by Duluth Trading Company

  • Recalled Duluth Trading Children’s Holiday Pajama Sets
  • “HBT,” “CRE,” “CBV” or “MNG” is printed on the pajama’s side-seam label
Name of Product:
Children’s Holiday Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 23, 2025
Units:

About 22,400

Consumer Contact

Duluth Trading toll-free at 866-300-9719 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at ProductRecallK0040@duluthtrading.com, or online at https://www.duluthtrading.com/content/recall or www.duluthtrading.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Duluth Trading’s two-piece children’s holiday pajama sets sold in four styles: holiday birch truck, classic red, Christmas beaver and mountain green. The 100% cotton, long-sleeved pajamas top and bottom are red, white and green. The pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. “Duluth Trading Company” and “Made in Cambodia” are printed on the neck label, and “K0040, 3237-92” and “HBT,” “CRE,” “CBV” or “MNG” on the side-seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact Duluth Trading for a full refund of the full price in the original form of payment or as store credit. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half and disposing of them. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed garment to ProductRecallK0040@duluthtrading.com. Duluth Trading is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Duluth Trading stores nationwide and online atwww.duluthtrading.comfrom October 2019 through November 2024 for about $35.
Retailer:

Duluth Holdings Inc., dba Duluth Trading Company, of Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
Cambodia
Recall number:
25-102

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

