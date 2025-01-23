Duluth Trading Company Recalls Children’s Holiday Pajama Sets Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear; Sold Exclusively by Duluth Trading Company

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 22,400
Duluth Trading toll-free at 866-300-9719 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at ProductRecallK0040@duluthtrading.com, or online at https://www.duluthtrading.com/content/recall or www.duluthtrading.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Duluth Trading’s two-piece children’s holiday pajama sets sold in four styles: holiday birch truck, classic red, Christmas beaver and mountain green. The 100% cotton, long-sleeved pajamas top and bottom are red, white and green. The pajama sets were sold in children’s sizes 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. “Duluth Trading Company” and “Made in Cambodia” are printed on the neck label, and “K0040, 3237-92” and “HBT,” “CRE,” “CBV” or “MNG” on the side-seam label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact Duluth Trading for a full refund of the full price in the original form of payment or as store credit. Consumers will be asked to destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half and disposing of them. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed garment to ProductRecallK0040@duluthtrading.com. Duluth Trading is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Duluth Holdings Inc., dba Duluth Trading Company, of Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin
