 Skip to main content

Dorel Home Furnishings Recalls Dorel Wall Beds Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards

  • Recalled Dorel Wall Bed
Name of Product:
Dorel Wall Beds
Hazard:

The wall beds can detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 21, 2024
Units:

About 69,300

Consumer Contact

Dorel Home Furnishings toll-free at 888-828-8620 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at wallbed@ameriwood.com, or online at www.ameriwoodhome.com/pages/recalls or www.ameriwoodhome.com and click on “Dorel Home Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Dorel full- and queen-sized wall beds sold online under the names Pinnacle, Paramount, Impressions, Holly Hills, and Her Majesty Wall Beds and as part of the brand names Signature Sleep or Novogratz. The beds were sold in white, light oak, gray oak, black oak, espresso, walnut and natural shades. They were sold with or without cabinets and lighting attached to the bedframe.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall beds and contact Dorel for information on coordinating for reimbursable professional inspection and, if necessary, reinstallation, after submitting their professional quote to Dorel. All known purchasers are being contacted directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 22 reports of the beds falling, resulting in 10 injuries including concussions, contusions, cuts and bruises.

Sold At:
Online at Wayfair.com, Overstock.com, Cymax.com, Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, Walmart.com, Lowes.com, Real-Rooms.com, Target.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, MathisBrothers.com, BaileysFurnitureOutlet.com, Rona.com, BigLots.com and NebraskaFurnitureMart.com from May 2021 through April 2024 for about $900.
Importer(s):

Dorel Home Furnishings Inc., of Wright City, Missouri

Manufactured In:
Canada and United States
Recall number:
25-053

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Dorel Wall Bed
Dorel Home Furnishings Recalls Dorel Wall Beds Due to Serious Impact and Crush Hazards

The wall beds can detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazards.

Recalled Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Tree Ornament - Cad Bane - Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett (front)
Hallmark Recalls Cad Bane Christmas Tree Ornaments Due to Risk of Mold Exposure

The brown paint on the exterior of the recalled Christmas tree ornaments did not fully dry before packaging, causing mold to grow on the exterior surface of the ornament, posing risk of respiratory issues to consumers due to mold exposure.

Recalled Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights (model 7007)
Medical King Recalls About 222,000 Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Serious Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazards; One Death Reported

When the recalled bed rails are attached to an adult’s bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Recalled Tala Muse Portable Lamp – Brass
Tala North America Recalls Battery Powered Portable Lamps Due to Fire Hazard

An electronic malfunction can cause the lamp’s lightbulb to fail and the lithium battery to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Allen + Roth frameless dimmable LED wall mirror, model 75-102
Homewerks Worldwide Recalls Allen + Roth Lighted Bathroom Mirrors Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The mirrors’ glass can detach from the wall attachment base and fall, posing injury and laceration hazards.

Recalled Place & Time battery-operated desk lamp with USB cord (green)
Jo-Ann Stores Recalls Place & Time Battery-Operated Desk Lamps Due to Fire Hazard

The desk lamp’s battery compartment can overheat while using the USB charging cord, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product