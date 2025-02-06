Doosan Bobcat North America Recalls Bobcat & Steiner AirFX Finish Mower Deck Attachments Due to Crush Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately inspect and determine whether locking pins can be inserted while the deck is in the upright or tilted position during maintenance or service. Contact Doosan Bobcat North America or a Bobcat dealer to obtain a free repair, which will be available in the near future. Until then, if the locking pins cannot be inserted, obtain two straps, each rated for 1,500 lbs., and wrap a strap around each front tractor axle, securing each strap to the mower deck when performing service or maintenance. Consumers should contact Doosan if they are unable to obtain straps, and straps will be provided at no cost to the consumer. Doosan Bobcat North America is contacting all known purchasers.