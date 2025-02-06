 Skip to main content

Doosan Bobcat North America Recalls Bobcat & Steiner AirFX Finish Mower Deck Attachments Due to Crush Hazard

  • Recalled Bobcat & Steiner AirFX Finish Mower Deck attachment
Name of Product:
Bobcat & Steiner AirFX Finish Mower Deck attachments
Hazard:

The recalled mower decks cannot be secured in the upright or tilted position by the locking pins during maintenance or service, posing a crush hazard.

Remedy:
Inspect
New Instructions
Repair
Recall Date:
February 06, 2025
Units:

About 552 (In addition, about 27 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Doosan Bobcat North America at 800-743-4340 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at www.bobcat.com/na/en/parts-service/service/recalls or www.bobcat.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Bobcat & Steiner AirFX Finish Mower Deck attachments. The mower decks are all black and labeled with “AirFX” and either “72” or “61” depending on the mower deck model. The following model numbers, located on the rear of the attachment on the right-side frame rail, are included in this recall. 

Model NumberDescription
752657572" AirFX
752657961" AirFX
744922361" AirFx Finish Mower
744734172" AirFx Finish Mower 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately inspect and determine whether locking pins can be inserted while the deck is in the upright or tilted position during maintenance or service. Contact Doosan Bobcat North America or a Bobcat dealer to obtain a free repair, which will be available in the near future. Until then, if the locking pins cannot be inserted, obtain two straps, each rated for 1,500 lbs., and wrap a strap around each front tractor axle, securing each strap to the mower deck when performing service or maintenance. Consumers should contact Doosan if they are unable to obtain straps, and straps will be provided at no cost to the consumer. Doosan Bobcat North America is contacting all known purchasers. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm is aware of five incidents where the locking pins were unable to be installed to secure the deck in the upright or tilted position. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Bobcat and Steiner dealers nationwide from April 2023 through September 2024 for between $5,200 and $5,500.
Manufacturer(s):
Doosan Bobcat North America, of West Fargo, North Dakota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-121
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

