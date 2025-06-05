Direct Scaffold Supply Recalls Casters for Baker Scaffolding Due to Fall Hazard

The recalled casters can contain faulty spot welds that can cause them to break or fail, making the scaffolding unstable and posing a fall hazard.
About 23,000
Direct Scaffold Supply toll-free at 800-729-6118 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at bakercasters@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.recallrtr.com/bakercasters or www.dss.net and click on “Baker Caster Recall”.
Recall Details
This recall involves five-inch casters for baker scaffolding. The caster wheel allows the baker scaffolding to be moved easily. Model numbers CAS5SS4P+BFL, CAS5SS4P+AHD, MPISUS+BFL, MPISUS, MPISUSD+BFL, MPISUST+BFL, MPISU+BFL, MPISU, MPISU+1, MPISUS+AHD and MPISU+AHD are included in this recall. Consumers with these model numbers will need to check the heat codes stamped on the metal portion of the caster wheel. Heat codes requiring replacement include: E22WM483, C23WM320, E23WM320, K23WM320 and D22WM483. Model numbers are only found on the purchase receipt or packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled casters and contact the firm for instructions to receive free replacement caster wheels. Contact Direct Scaffold Supply to receive a prepaid shipping label and packaging that can be used to return the recalled caster wheels. Once the casters are returned, new replacement casters will be sent to the consumer’s address.
The firm has received two reports of casters breaking or failing, including one injury where a caster failure led to a fall and bruising injury.
Direct Scaffold Supply LLC, of Houston, Texas
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.