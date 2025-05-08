Delta Gas Ball Valves Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Masco Canada

Description:

This recall involves all models of Delta-branded Gas Ball Valves. These are chrome manually operated gas valves sold by Masco Canada Limited and Delta Faucet Company for use in school, research and hospital laboratories. The valves are used to control the flow of gas, acting as an on/off valve for gas delivery. All of the models will have the word “Delta” on at least one side of the chrome-colored sides of the body and the word “GAS” written in white on the blue-colored top. The recalled models are also identifiable by the “1/2 PSI MAX” and “GAS/GAZ” stamped on the bottom.