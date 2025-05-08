 Skip to main content

Delta Gas Ball Valves Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by Masco Canada

Name of Product:
Delta Gas Ball Valves
Hazard:

Small amounts of gas can leak from the valve when it is in the open position, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 08, 2025
Units:

About 3,700 (In addition, about 18,500 were sold in Canada).

Consumer Contact

Masco Canada toll-free at 888-789-6779 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@mascocanada.com, or online at https://www.mascocanada.com/recall-notices or www.mascocanada.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all models of Delta-branded Gas Ball Valves. These are chrome manually operated gas valves sold by Masco Canada Limited and Delta Faucet Company for use in school, research and hospital laboratories. The valves are used to control the flow of gas, acting as an on/off valve for gas delivery. All of the models will have the word “Delta” on at least one side of the chrome-colored sides of the body and the word “GAS” written in white on the blue-colored top. The recalled models are also identifiable by the “1/2 PSI MAX” and “GAS/GAZ” stamped on the bottom.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Delta-branded Gas Ball Valves and contact Masco Canada to confirm that their product is part of the recall and receive instructions on how to get a refund. Masco Canada will also reimburse the cost of labor to remove the units and dispose of them. Masco is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively at plumbing supply distributors nationwide from January 2006 through January 2025 for between $30 and $160.
Manufacturer(s):
Masco Canada Limited, of Canada
Importer(s):

Delta Faucet Company, of Indianapolis, Indiana

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
25-255
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled gas ball valve
