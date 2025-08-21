 Skip to main content

Combi Boilers Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Manufactured by IBC Technologies

  • Recalled IBC CX 199 Combi Boiler
  • Location of Model Number and Serial Number on the Rating Plate Inside the Recalled CX Combi Boiler
Name of Product:
CX Series Combi Boiler
Hazard:

A combi (or combination) boiler is a type of gas boiler that provides both a home’s hot water and central heating. The hot water can exceed the temperature set on the control panel, posing a burn hazard to users.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 21, 2025
Units:

About 1,100 (In addition, about 880 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

IBC toll free at 844-432-8422 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sales@ibcboiler.com, or online at www.ibcboiler.com/recalls or https://www.ibcboiler.com/ and click on “Recall” located at the bottom of the webpage.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

The CX Combi Boilers are single, compact residential gas boilers that provide both central heating and hot water on demand. The CX Combi Boilers are rectangular metal boxes with a control panel on the front and a red IBC label in the top left corner. Only models CX-199 and CX-150 with certain serial numbers are included in the recall. The CX-199 or CX-150 model number is located on the upper left corner of the touch screen on the front of the unit. The model and serial numbers are found on the rating plate located on the inside of the unit in the upper left corner and the serial number is outlined in rectangular boxes. 

Only CX Combi Boilers with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall:

 

CX Series boilers manufactured between April 2023 and April 2024
ModelSerial Number Start Serial Number End 
010-130A1 / CX 199-NGICGFSW1-0199-230400064  ICGFSW1-0199-240300821  
010-131A1 / CX 199-LP ICGFSW1-0199-230700336  ICGFSW1-0199-240400827  
010-132A1 / CX 150-NG ICGFSW1-0150-230500056 ICGFSW1-0150-240400582  
010-133A1 / CX 150-LPICGFSW1-0150-230700192  ICGFSW1-0150-240400583  
   
CX Series boilers manufactured between June 2024 and April 2025
ModelSerial Number Start Serial Number End 
010-130A1 / CX 199-NGI262400165 I162500429 
010-131A1 / CX 199-LP I262400137 I162500430 
010-132A1 / CX 150-NG I292400198 I102500001 
010-133A1 / CX 150-LPI442400415 I022500103
Remedy:

Contact IBC to schedule a free in-home repair by an authorized technician, who will install a mixing valve, if needed. Consumers can continue to use the recalled boilers for central heating.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the hot water temperature fluctuating while in use. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Home improvement distributors nationwide from May 2023 through June 2025 for between $4,700 and $5,100.
Importer(s):

IBC Technologies USA Inc., of Lawnside, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
25-441
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Related Recalls

Recalled IBC CX 199 Combi Boiler
Combi Boilers Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Manufactured by IBC Technologies

A combi (or combination) boiler is a type of gas boiler that provides both a home’s hot water and central heating. The hot water can exceed the temperature set on the control panel, posing a burn hazard to users.

Recalled Werner 20’ and 24’ Multi-Max Pro Multi-Purpose Ladder with location of product label and attached black rope
Werner Recalls 20’ and 24’ Multi-Max Pro Multi-Purpose Ladders Due to Fall Hazard

The ladders’ locking mechanism can jam and not fully lock into place, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Stepper model 11349WHG1E
Dorel Home Furnishings Recalls Cosco 2-Step Kitchen Steppers Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The safety bar can detach or break while in use, posing serious fall and injury hazards to consumers.

Recalled RIDGID 18Volt Brushless 21-Degree Framing Nailer
TTI Consumer Power Tools Recalls RIDGID Framing Nailers Due to Laceration Hazard

The dual action engagement system on the nailers can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail by pulling the trigger alone, posing a laceration hazard to consumers. The nailer should require both the work piece contact element (nose-piece) to be depressed and the trigger to be pulled at the same time in order to discharge a nail.

Recalled Diamond G Forest Products Georgia Pine Gum Spirits of Turpentine Bottle
Diamond G Forest Products Recalls Turpentine Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

The bottles contain turpentine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are ingested by young children.

Recalled Creekwood Naturals 100% Natural Pure Gum Spirits Turpentine bottle
Creekwood Naturals Recalls 100% Natural Pure Gum Spirits of Turpentine Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

The recalled bottles contain turpentine, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The turpentine bottles violate the mandatory standard for child-resistant packaging, posing a deadly poisoning hazard to young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product