Combi Boilers Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Manufactured by IBC Technologies

Description:

The CX Combi Boilers are single, compact residential gas boilers that provide both central heating and hot water on demand. The CX Combi Boilers are rectangular metal boxes with a control panel on the front and a red IBC label in the top left corner. Only models CX-199 and CX-150 with certain serial numbers are included in the recall. The CX-199 or CX-150 model number is located on the upper left corner of the touch screen on the front of the unit. The model and serial numbers are found on the rating plate located on the inside of the unit in the upper left corner and the serial number is outlined in rectangular boxes.

Only CX Combi Boilers with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall: