Combi Boilers Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Manufactured by IBC Technologies

A combi (or combination) boiler is a type of gas boiler that provides both a home’s hot water and central heating. The hot water can exceed the temperature set on the control panel, posing a burn hazard to users.
About 1,100 (In addition, about 880 were sold in Canada)
IBC toll free at 844-432-8422 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sales@ibcboiler.com, or online at www.ibcboiler.com/recalls or https://www.ibcboiler.com/ and click on “Recall” located at the bottom of the webpage.
Recall Details
The CX Combi Boilers are single, compact residential gas boilers that provide both central heating and hot water on demand. The CX Combi Boilers are rectangular metal boxes with a control panel on the front and a red IBC label in the top left corner. Only models CX-199 and CX-150 with certain serial numbers are included in the recall. The CX-199 or CX-150 model number is located on the upper left corner of the touch screen on the front of the unit. The model and serial numbers are found on the rating plate located on the inside of the unit in the upper left corner and the serial number is outlined in rectangular boxes.
Only CX Combi Boilers with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall:
|CX Series boilers manufactured between April 2023 and April 2024
|Model
|Serial Number Start
|Serial Number End
|010-130A1 / CX 199-NG
|ICGFSW1-0199-230400064
|ICGFSW1-0199-240300821
|010-131A1 / CX 199-LP
|ICGFSW1-0199-230700336
|ICGFSW1-0199-240400827
|010-132A1 / CX 150-NG
|ICGFSW1-0150-230500056
|ICGFSW1-0150-240400582
|010-133A1 / CX 150-LP
|ICGFSW1-0150-230700192
|ICGFSW1-0150-240400583
|CX Series boilers manufactured between June 2024 and April 2025
|Model
|Serial Number Start
|Serial Number End
|010-130A1 / CX 199-NG
|I262400165
|I162500429
|010-131A1 / CX 199-LP
|I262400137
|I162500430
|010-132A1 / CX 150-NG
|I292400198
|I102500001
|010-133A1 / CX 150-LP
|I442400415
|I022500103
Contact IBC to schedule a free in-home repair by an authorized technician, who will install a mixing valve, if needed. Consumers can continue to use the recalled boilers for central heating.
The firm has received five reports of the hot water temperature fluctuating while in use. No injuries have been reported.
IBC Technologies USA Inc., of Lawnside, New Jersey
