DR Power Equipment Recalls Tow Behind Field & Brush Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled DR Power Equipment Tow Behind Field and Brush Mower
Name of Product:
Tow Behind Field and Brush Mowers
Hazard:

The blade carrier spindle bolt can become loose, causing the blade assembly to detach while the mower is in operation, posing a laceration hazard to the user.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 20, 2025
Units:

About 890

Consumer Contact

DR Power toll-free at 800-458-4362 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@DRPower.com, or online at http://drpower.com/recalls or at www.drpower.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves DR Power Tow Behind Field and Brush Mowers. The black and orange tow behind mowers have the following model and serial numbers, printed on a white label that is on the front frame of the mower. “DR” is printed on the front of the mowers. Only mowers manufactured between April 1, 2024, and August 20, 2024, are included in this recall. The manufacture date is on the serial number label affixed to the rear frame of the unit and is listed in YYYYMMDD format.

ModelDescriptionSerial No. Range
TB21044BENDR BRUSH MOWER PREMIER 44T 10.5 HP BS ES3014835626 to 3015507481
TB23244BENDR BRUSH MOWER PRO 44T 17.5 HP BS ES3014860338 to 3015403241
TB25344BENDR BRUSH MOWER PRO XL44T 20 HP BS ES3014916847 to 3015451110
TB27052BENDR BRUSH MOWER PRO MAX52T 22 HP BS ES3014839204 to 3015534243
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the tow behind field and brush mower and contact DR Power to arrange for a free repair of the blade carrier assembly at the dealer’s location.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 10 reports of blade carrier detachments. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent power equipment stores nationwide and online at drpower.com from April 2024 through October 2024 for between $3,000 and $5,000.
Manufacturer(s):
DR Power Equipment, of South Burlington, Vermont, a subsidiary of Generac Power Systems Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-140
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

