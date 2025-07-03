 Skip to main content

DEWALT Recalls Grinder Flap Discs Due to Laceration and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Model No. DWA8280HRT DEWALT Elite Series 40G T27 High Density Flap Disc
  • Recalled Model No. DWA8280RT DEWALT Elite Series 40G T27 High Density Flap Disc
  • Backside of recalled DEWALT Elite Series 40G T27 High Density Flap Disc
  • Label on the box for recalled DEWALT Elite Series 40G T27 High Density Flap Disc
Name of Product:
DEWALT® Grinder Flap Discs
Hazard:

The ceramic cloth abrasive flaps on the disc can detach while in use on a grinder, posing laceration and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 03, 2025
Units:

About 17,680

Consumer Contact

DEWALT online at https://www.dewalt.com/support/safety-notices-and-recalls/flap-disc-recall, toll-free at 800-990-6421 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@sbdinc.com, or online at https://www.dewalt.com/support/safety-notices-and-recalls or www.dewalt.com and click on “Safety Notices and Recalls” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves DEWALT Elite Grinder Series 4.5-inch 40G T27 High Density Flap Discs, models DWA8280HRT and DWA8280RT, that are compatible with angle grinders for heavy duty use. Only units with date codes 2024-36 to 2024-48 are part of the recall. The model number is on the front cover of the flap disc located at the top above the name “DEWALT.” The date code for recalled discs is printed on the shipping boxes in year - week format and is also stamped on the individual discs. If you are unable to determine the date code, contact DEWALT for assistance.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled flap discs and go to the DEWALT website at https://www.dewalt.com/support/safety-notices-and-recalls/flap-disc-recall to participate in the recall.  Consumers will be asked to write “Recall” on the disc and upload a photograph to the firm’s website. Consumers will then be asked to certify that they disposed of it in the trash to receive a refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the flap disc coming apart while in use on the grinder, including three injuries resulting in cuts and scrapes. 

Sold At:
Industrial supply stores nationwide, including Grainger, Fastenal and Airgas, and online on Amazon.com from September 2024 through May 2025 for between $7 and $10.
Importer(s):

DEWALT Industrial Tool Company, of Towson, Maryland

Manufactured In:
Turkey
Recall number:
25-367
