Creekwood Naturals Recalls 100% Natural Pure Gum Spirits of Turpentine Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled Creekwood Naturals 100% Natural Pure Gum Spirits Turpentine bottle
Name of Product:
100% Natural Pure Gum Spirits of Turpentine Bottles
Hazard:

The recalled bottles contain turpentine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The turpentine bottles violate the mandatory standard for child-resistant packaging, posing a deadly poisoning hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 24, 2025
Units:

About 9,000

Consumer Contact

Creekwood Naturals toll-free at 877-754-1776 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Sales@CreekwoodNaturals.com, or online at https://CreekwoodNaturals.com/pages/recall or https://CreekwoodNaturals.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Creekwood Naturals Gum Spirits of Turpentine bottles. The Gum Spirits of Turpentine comes in a clear glass bottle that has a brown label with red, black and white lettering. The front panel of the label on the bottle features "Turpentine" in large lettering, along with "Pure Gum Spirits" or "Quality Gum Spirits."

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled turpentine bottles out of the sight and reach of children. Consumers should contact Creekwood Naturals for a free replacement child-resistant closure. Consumers must complete a form online at https://creekwoodnaturals.com/pages/recall to receive the replacement.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon, Etsy, Ebay and Creekwood Naturals from June 2023 through May 2025 for between $20 and $40.
Manufacturer(s):
Creekwood Naturals, of Corona, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-399

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

