Creekwood Naturals Recalls 100% Natural Pure Gum Spirits of Turpentine Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

The recalled bottles contain turpentine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The turpentine bottles violate the mandatory standard for child-resistant packaging, posing a deadly poisoning hazard to young children.
About 9,000
Creekwood Naturals toll-free at 877-754-1776 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Sales@CreekwoodNaturals.com, or online at https://CreekwoodNaturals.com/pages/recall or https://CreekwoodNaturals.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Creekwood Naturals Gum Spirits of Turpentine bottles. The Gum Spirits of Turpentine comes in a clear glass bottle that has a brown label with red, black and white lettering. The front panel of the label on the bottle features "Turpentine" in large lettering, along with "Pure Gum Spirits" or "Quality Gum Spirits."
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled turpentine bottles out of the sight and reach of children. Consumers should contact Creekwood Naturals for a free replacement child-resistant closure. Consumers must complete a form online at https://creekwoodnaturals.com/pages/recall to receive the replacement.
