Creekliybear Play Yard Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Crib Mattresses; Sold on Amazon by Kbabyea

The aftermarket play yard mattresses violate the mandatory standard for crib mattresses as the mattresses exceed thickness requirements and may not adequately fit certain play yards, posing a deadly entrapment hazard. Babies can suffocate in gaps between an undersized mattress, or extra padding, and side walls of a product, especially when the infant’s face becomes trapped against the side and the mattress, preventing the infant from breathing.
About 21,500
Kbabyea via email at Kbabyearecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Creekliybear “Pack and Play” Aftermarket Play Yard Mattresses. The mattresses are white with grey striping and have “Play Mat” and “Model: m-sy2” printed on labels attached to the mattresses. The mattresses measure about 26 inches wide and 38 inches long.
Consumers should immediately stop using the mattresses and contact Kbabyea for a full refund. Consumers should cut the mattresses in half and send a photo of the cut-mattress in the waste bin to Kbabyearecall@outlook.com to receive a full refund.
None reported.
Zhongshan Hongtu Furniture Co., dba Kbabyea, of China
