Creekliybear Play Yard Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard; Violates Mandatory Standard for Crib Mattresses; Sold on Amazon by Kbabyea

  • Recalled Creekliybear “Pack and Play” Aftermarket Play Yard Mattress
  • Recalled Creekliybear “Pack and Play” Aftermarket Play Yard Mattress Label
Name of Product:
Creekliybear “Pack and Play” Aftermarket Play Yard Mattresses
Hazard:

The aftermarket play yard mattresses violate the mandatory standard for crib mattresses as the mattresses exceed thickness requirements and may not adequately fit certain play yards, posing a deadly entrapment hazard.  Babies can suffocate in gaps between an undersized mattress, or extra padding, and side walls of a product, especially when the infant’s face becomes trapped against the side and the mattress, preventing the infant from breathing.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 10, 2025
Units:

About 21,500

Consumer Contact

Kbabyea via email at Kbabyearecall@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Creekliybear “Pack and Play” Aftermarket Play Yard Mattresses. The mattresses are white with grey striping and have “Play Mat” and “Model: m-sy2” printed on labels attached to the mattresses. The mattresses measure about 26 inches wide and 38 inches long.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the mattresses and contact Kbabyea for a full refund. Consumers should cut the mattresses in half and send a photo of the cut-mattress in the waste bin to Kbabyearecall@outlook.com to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Online on Amazon from December 2024 to June 2025 for between $28 and $40.
Importer(s):

Zhongshan Hongtu Furniture Co., dba Kbabyea, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-379

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

