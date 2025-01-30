Cozchique Tebbis, and Beeziac Girls Pajamas Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Tupop

The recalled pajama sets violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 6,050
Tupop by email at bzzservice@hotmail.com for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves styles of Cozchique, Tebbis and Beeziac girls pajama sets. They are sold in sizes 4T, 5T, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14. The two-piece shirt and shorts sets came in six prints, including Tebbis "Sleepy Panda"; Cozchique "Pink & Gray Sloth", "Stripe Easter Bunny", and "Cherry"; and Beezizac "Panda & Donut" and "Blue Avocado". The label on the shorts lists the size, fabric content 65% cotton 35% polyester, washing instructions and “Made in China”. The second sewn in labels has the batch ID, manufacture date and location. Impacted units have the batch number 20240415TTL, 20240501TTL or 20240509TTL. Cozchique, Tebbis or Beeziac is printed on the pajama’s hang tags.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact Tupop to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half and dispose of them. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garments by email at bzzservice@hotmail.com to receive a full refund. Tupop and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Tupop E-Commerce Co. Ltd., of China
