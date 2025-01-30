 Skip to main content

Cozchique Tebbis, and Beeziac Girls Pajamas Recalled Due to Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Tupop

  • Recalled Tebbis "Sleepy Panda" Girls Pajama Set
  • Recalled Beezizac "Panda & Donut" and "Blue Avocado" Girls Pajama Sets
  • Recalled Cozchique "Pink & Gray Sloth", "Stripe Easter Bunny" and "Cherry" Girls Pajama Sets
Name of Product:
Cozchique, Tebbis and Beeziac Girls Pajamas
Hazard:

The recalled pajama sets violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 30, 2025
Units:

About 6,050

Consumer Contact

Tupop by email at bzzservice@hotmail.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves styles of Cozchique, Tebbis and Beeziac girls pajama sets.  They are sold in sizes 4T, 5T, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14. The two-piece shirt and shorts sets came in six prints, including Tebbis "Sleepy Panda"; Cozchique "Pink & Gray Sloth", "Stripe Easter Bunny", and "Cherry"; and Beezizac "Panda & Donut" and "Blue Avocado". The label on the shorts lists the size, fabric content 65% cotton 35% polyester, washing instructions and “Made in China”. The second sewn in labels has the batch ID, manufacture date and location. Impacted units have the batch number 20240415TTL, 20240501TTL or 20240509TTL. Cozchique, Tebbis or Beeziac is printed on the pajama’s hang tags.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact Tupop to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half and dispose of them. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garments by email at bzzservice@hotmail.com to receive a full refund. Tupop and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Online at Amazon.com from May 2024 through September 2024 for between $12 and 17.
Retailer:

Tupop E-Commerce Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-113

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Tebbis "Sleepy Panda" Girls Pajama Set
