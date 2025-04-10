Costway Recalls Babyjoy Convertible High Chair Activity Centers Due to Entrapment and Serious Injury Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for High Chairs and Stationary Activity Centers

The recalled high chair activity centers violate the federal regulations for high chairs and stationary activity centers. The high chair activity centers pose a deadly entrapment hazard because the leg openings in the seat of the stationary activity center are too wide and a child can become entrapped in it, which is a violation of the federal regulation for stationary activity centers. In addition, the tray can disengage and a child can fall, which is a violation of the federal regulation for high chairs, posing a serious injury hazard.
About 1,400
Costway toll-free at 844-242-1885 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@costway.com, or online at www.costway.com/recall-high-chair-activity-centers-activity-centers or www.costway.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves Babyjoy 6-in-1 Convertible High Chair Activity Centers. They were sold in beige (model BB5693YW) and gray (model BB5693GR). The high chair activity centers have a removable, adjustable tray, a removable seat cushion, adjustable-height legs and a mesh storage pocket. The seat padding in the stationary, swiveling, activity center mode is white with multicolored dots. “Babyjoy” is printed on the front of the removable tray. “Goplus Corp.” is printed on a label located on the back of the seat. The model number is on the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chair activity centers and contact Costway for a full refund and instructions on how to return or dispose of the product. Consumers can return the product by receiving a prepaid shipping label or provide photos of the destroyed product to recall@costway.com. Upon receipt of the returned product or photos of the destroyed product, Costway will issue the refund. Costway and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Costway, of Fontana, California
