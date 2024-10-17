 Skip to main content

Colsen Recalls Fire Pits Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury from Flame Jetting and Fire Spreading Hazards

  • Recalled Colsen-branded Fire Pit, Round model
  • Recalled Colsen-branded Fire Pit, Rectangular model
  • Recalled Colsen-branded Fire Pit, Skull model
  • Recalled Colsen-branded Fire Pit, Hex Small model
  • Recalled Colsen-branded Fire Pit, Hex Large model
  • Recalled Colsen-branded Fire Pit, Hex Tesla model
  • Recalled Colsen-branded Fire Pit, Square model
Name of Product:
Colsen-branded fire pits
Hazard:

Alcohol flames can be invisible and lead to flame jetting when refilling the fire pit reservoir. Flame jetting is a serious event that can occur while pouring alcohol, when fire flashes back to the alcohol container and suddenly propels burning alcohol out of the container and onto people nearby. 

Alcohol can also splash, spill or leak out of the fire pit reservoir during use, causing a flash fire that can spread and create larger hotter flames, that can escape the unit.

Use of the recalled fire pits can lead to injury quickly and unexpectedly, causing burns in less than one second, that can be serious and deadly.

Remedy:
Dispose
Recall Date:
October 17, 2024
Units:

About 89,500 (including Colsen-branded fire pits previously manufactured by another company)

Consumer Contact

By email at info@colsenfirepits.com or online at https://colsenfirepits.com/.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Colsen-branded indoor/outdoor tabletop fire pits. The fire pits consist of a concrete open reservoir intended to contain burning liquid alcohol. There are seven models of Colsen-branded fire pits varying in size from 5 to 18 inches wide. The fire pit models are gray or black in color and are round, rectangular, hexagonal, square, or skull-shaped. The fire pits are sold with a flame extinguisher with the “Colsen” brand printed on it.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fire pits and dispose of them. Do NOT resell or donate them. It is a violation of federal law to sell or distribute recalled products. The firm stopped selling Colsen-branded fire pits less than one year after it acquired the product business and does not have the financial resources to offer a remedy to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC has received 31 reports of flame jetting and flames escaping from the concrete container; resulting in 19 burn injuries. Two incidents resulted in third degree burns to more than 40% of victims’ bodies, and at least six incidents have involved surgery, prolonged medical treatment, admission to burn treatment facilities, short-term disability, loss of function, physical therapy, or permanent disfigurement.

Sold At:
Online at https://colsenfirepits.com/ and Amazon.com, Wayfair, Walmart, Sharper Image, FlipShop, Grommet, Meta, TikTok from January 2020 to July 2024 for between $40 and $90.
Manufacturer(s):
Colsen Fire Pits LLC, of Miami, Florida
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
25-015

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

