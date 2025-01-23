ChrisDowa Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Shaoxingkeqiao Nenghaozhenfang

The recalled roller shades have long operating cords that pose strangulation and entanglement hazards to children in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings. The shades also violate labeling requirements for window coverings.
About 19,500
Shaoxingkeqiao Nenghaozhenfang by email at recallchrisdowa@163.com or online at https://recall-chrisdowa.com/ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves ChrisDowa Roller Window Shades sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The roller blinds were sold in multiple colors with sizes ranging from a width of 20-27 inches and height of 72 inches. ChrisDowa is printed on the label sticker on the headrail.
Consumers should immediately put the window blind’s cords up and away from children and contact Shaoxingkeqiao Nenghaozhenfang to receive a free operating cord wand. Consumers must send a photo of the recalled product with the cord cut to recallchrisdowa@163.com. Once the firm receives the photo, consumers will receive a repair kit with installation instructions via Amazon or FedEx. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
