ChrisDowa Roller Window Shades Recalled Due to Strangulation and Entanglement Hazards; Violation of Federal Regulations for Window Coverings; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Shaoxingkeqiao Nenghaozhenfang

Name of Product:
ChrisDowa Roller Window Shades
Hazard:

The recalled roller shades have long operating cords that pose strangulation and entanglement hazards to children in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings. The shades also violate labeling requirements for window coverings.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 23, 2025
Units:

About 19,500

Consumer Contact

Shaoxingkeqiao Nenghaozhenfang by email at recallchrisdowa@163.com or online at https://recall-chrisdowa.com/ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves ChrisDowa Roller Window Shades sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The roller blinds were sold in multiple colors with sizes ranging from a width of 20-27 inches and height of 72 inches. ChrisDowa is printed on the label sticker on the headrail.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately put the window blind’s cords up and away from children and contact Shaoxingkeqiao Nenghaozhenfang to receive a free operating cord wand. Consumers must send a photo of the recalled product with the cord cut to recallchrisdowa@163.com. Once the firm receives the photo, consumers will receive a repair kit with installation instructions via Amazon or FedEx. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively At:
Online atAmazon.com from December 2022 through September 2024 for between $11 and $344.
Manufacturer(s):
Shaoxingkeqiao Nenghaozhenfang Co. Ltd., of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-105

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

