 Skip to main content

Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates the Small Ball Ban; Sold on Shein by STWUQIKONG

  • Recalled STWUQIKONG Spiral Tower Toy
Name of Product:
Children’s Spiral Tower Toys
Hazard:

The recalled toy contains small balls and is intended for children under three years of age, which violates the small ball ban, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 14, 2025
Units:

About 260

Consumer Contact

STWUQIKONG by email at STWUQIKONG_RECALL@hotmail.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves three-tiered spiral children’s tower toys. The recalled toy has three levels and a basketball hoop with a character’s face at the top. The toy measures about 10 inches high by 4 inches wide and came with three yellow balls.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the toy away from children and contact STWUQIKONG for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw the product away and send a photo of the disposed product to STWUQIKONG_RECALL@hotmail.com

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Shein.com in May 2025 for about $3.
Retailer:

Shantou Jinping District Wuqikong Daily Necessities Store, dba STWUQIKONG, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-433

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Related Recalls

Recalled STWUQIKONG Spiral Tower Toy
Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates the Small Ball Ban; Sold on Shein by STWUQIKONG

The recalled toy contains small balls and is intended for children under three years of age, which violates the small ball ban, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Recalled LeymanKids Pajama Set – White
AliExpress Recalls LeymanKids Children’s Pajama Sets Due to Risk of Injury or Death from Burns; Violates Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries or death to children.

Recalled TEMI Go Basketball Toy
TEMI Go Basketball Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates Small Ball Ban; Sold on Amazon by Temitoys

The recalled toy contains small balls and is intended for children under three years of age, which violates the small ball ban, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Recalled Pet Zone Laser Pointer and LED Ball Pet Toys
Petmate Recalls Pet Zone Pet Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violation of Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold Exclusively at Menards

The recalled pet toys violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries as required by Reese’s Law because the LED-illuminated plastic sphere can break upon impact, making the button cell batteries easily accessible to children, posing an ingestion hazard. Swallowed batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Magnetic Floating Stackers toy, model STA-BGY-801T (Rainbow)
Tegu Recalls Magnetic Floating Stackers Toys Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toy Magnets

The recalled magnetic floating stackers toys violate the mandatory standard for toy magnets because they contain magnets that can loosen and detach from the toy, posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Recalled LIVACTI Retractable Safety Gate - Black
LIVACTI Retractable Safety Gates Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Gates and Enclosures; Sold on Amazon by Qeyan and Yanyanny

The recalled gates violate the mandatory standard for expansion gates and expandable enclosures because a child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate and the floor, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product