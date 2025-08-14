Children’s Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violates the Small Ball Ban; Sold on Shein by STWUQIKONG

The recalled toy contains small balls and is intended for children under three years of age, which violates the small ball ban, posing a deadly choking hazard.
About 260
STWUQIKONG by email at STWUQIKONG_RECALL@hotmail.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves three-tiered spiral children’s tower toys. The recalled toy has three levels and a basketball hoop with a character’s face at the top. The toy measures about 10 inches high by 4 inches wide and came with three yellow balls.
Consumers should immediately take the toy away from children and contact STWUQIKONG for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw the product away and send a photo of the disposed product to STWUQIKONG_RECALL@hotmail.com.
None reported.
Shantou Jinping District Wuqikong Daily Necessities Store, dba STWUQIKONG, of China
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.