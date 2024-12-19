Chervon North America Recalls SKIL 40V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries for SKIL Lawnmowers and Outdoor Tools Due to Fire and Burn Hazard

Description:

This recall involves SKIL brand 40V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries that were manufactured before May 1, 2021. “SKIL” and “PWRCORE 40” are printed on the batteries. The recalled batteries were sold individually under the model number BY8708-00 for use with all SKIL 40V tools and were also sold in a combination kit with SKIL 40V Brushless 20-in Push Mowers (Model #PM 4910-10) or SKIL 40V Brushless 20-in Self-Propelled Mowers (Model #SM4910-10). Only the battery is recalled. The model number BY8708-00 and manufacturing date code, which is the first three digits of the 9-digit serial number, are located on a nameplate on the top of the battery pack near the battery terminals. The following manufacturing date codes are included: