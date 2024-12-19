Chervon North America Recalls SKIL 40V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries for SKIL Lawnmowers and Outdoor Tools Due to Fire and Burn Hazard

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 63,000 (In addition, about 359 in Canada)
Chervon North America toll-free at 833-476-5325 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at BY8708-00recall@na.chervongroup.com, or online at www.skil.com/recalls or www.skil.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves SKIL brand 40V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries that were manufactured before May 1, 2021. “SKIL” and “PWRCORE 40” are printed on the batteries. The recalled batteries were sold individually under the model number BY8708-00 for use with all SKIL 40V tools and were also sold in a combination kit with SKIL 40V Brushless 20-in Push Mowers (Model #PM 4910-10) or SKIL 40V Brushless 20-in Self-Propelled Mowers (Model #SM4910-10). Only the battery is recalled. The model number BY8708-00 and manufacturing date code, which is the first three digits of the 9-digit serial number, are located on a nameplate on the top of the battery pack near the battery terminals. The following manufacturing date codes are included:
|Date Code (in Serial Number)
|Manufacturing Date
|911XXXXXX
|Nov-19
|912XXXXXX
|Dec-19
|026XXXXXX
|Jun-20
|027XXXXXX
|Jul-20
|028XXXXXX
|Aug-20
|029XXXXXX
|Sep-20
|030XXXXXX
|Oct-20
|031XXXXXX
|Nov-20
|121XXXXXX
|Jan-21
|122XXXXXX
|Feb-21
|123XXXXXX
|Mar-21
|124XXXXXX
|Apr-21
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lithium-ion batteries and contact Chervon for a free replacement or refund for the price of the battery. Consumers should register for the recall online at www.skil.com/recalls. Chervon will provide a battery collection kit for the consumer to return the recalled battery and will provide the requested remedy upon return of the recalled battery.
The firm has received 100 reports of thermal incidents involving the batteries including overheating, melting, smoking and fire. These included eight reports of minor burns and/or smoke inhalation and 49 reports of related property damage.
Chervon North America Inc., of Naperville, Illinois
