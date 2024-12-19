 Skip to main content

Chervon North America Recalls SKIL 40V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries for SKIL Lawnmowers and Outdoor Tools Due to Fire and Burn Hazard

  • Recalled SKIL 40V 5.0Ah Battery, model BY8708-00
  • Nameplate located on housing of the recalled battery shows model number and manufacturing date code (first 3 digits of serial number)
Name of Product:
SKIL 40V 5.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries
Hazard:

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
December 19, 2024
Units:

About 63,000 (In addition, about 359 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Chervon North America toll-free at 833-476-5325 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at BY8708-00recall@na.chervongroup.com, or online at www.skil.com/recalls or www.skil.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves SKIL brand 40V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries that were manufactured before May 1, 2021. “SKIL” and “PWRCORE 40” are printed on the batteries. The recalled batteries were sold individually under the model number BY8708-00 for use with all SKIL 40V tools and were also sold in a combination kit with SKIL 40V Brushless 20-in Push Mowers (Model #PM 4910-10) or SKIL 40V Brushless 20-in Self-Propelled Mowers (Model #SM4910-10). Only the battery is recalled. The model number BY8708-00 and manufacturing date code, which is the first three digits of the 9-digit serial number, are located on a nameplate on the top of the battery pack near the battery terminals. The following manufacturing date codes are included:

Date Code (in Serial Number)Manufacturing Date 
911XXXXXXNov-19
912XXXXXXDec-19
026XXXXXXJun-20
027XXXXXXJul-20
028XXXXXXAug-20
029XXXXXXSep-20
030XXXXXXOct-20
031XXXXXXNov-20
121XXXXXXJan-21
122XXXXXXFeb-21
123XXXXXXMar-21
124XXXXXXApr-21
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lithium-ion batteries and contact Chervon for a free replacement or refund for the price of the battery. Consumers should register for the recall online at www.skil.com/recalls. Chervon will provide a battery collection kit for the consumer to return the recalled battery and will provide the requested remedy upon return of the recalled battery. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 100 reports of thermal incidents involving the batteries including overheating, melting, smoking and fire. These included eight reports of minor burns and/or smoke inhalation and 49 reports of related property damage.

Sold At:
Lowe’s and other hardware and home improvement stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and Lowes.com from October 2019 through December 2024 for about $170 (for batteries sold individually) and about $400 (for combination kits with lawnmowers).
Importer(s):

Chervon North America Inc., of Naperville, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-071

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
