Canyon Bicycles USA Recalls Speedmax CF Triathlon Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  Recalled Canyon Speedmax CF bicycle with V21 aerostem
  • The model number can be found on a sticker at the top of the seat tube, just below the saddle
Name of Product:
Canyon Speedmax CF Triathlon Bicycles
Hazard:

The aerostem fork steerer tube on the recalled bicycles can crack or break, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 27, 2025
Units:

About 1,400 (In addition, about 380 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Canyon Bicycles USA toll-free at 833-226-9661 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, via chat at www.canyon.com/en-us/contact/, or online at https://www.canyon.com/en-us/customer-service/repair-spares-warranty/speedmax-cf.html or https://www.canyon.com/en-us/ and click on “Speedmax Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all Canyon Speedmax CF triathlon bicycle models R073 and R41 with V21 aerostems. The carbon fiber bikes were sold in black/red, black/blue, gray/orange, and red and black. “Canyon” is printed on the downtube. “Speedmax” is printed on the top tube. “V21” is printed on the left side of the stem. The model number can be found on a sticker at the top of the seat tube, just below the saddle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact a Canyon Authorized Service Partner to schedule a free repair. The repair will include removal and inspection of the fork steerer tube, a fork replacement, if needed, and preventative reinforcement of the clamping area of the fork steerer tube. Canyon is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Canyon.com from May 2017 through July 2024 for between $4,000 and $5,000.
Importer(s):

Canyon Bicycles USA Inc., of Carlsbad, California

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
25-156
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

