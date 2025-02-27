Canyon Bicycles USA Recalls Speedmax CF Triathlon Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The aerostem fork steerer tube on the recalled bicycles can crack or break, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 1,400 (In addition, about 380 were sold in Canada)
Canyon Bicycles USA toll-free at 833-226-9661 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, via chat at www.canyon.com/en-us/contact/, or online at https://www.canyon.com/en-us/customer-service/repair-spares-warranty/speedmax-cf.html or https://www.canyon.com/en-us/ and click on “Speedmax Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Canyon Speedmax CF triathlon bicycle models R073 and R41 with V21 aerostems. The carbon fiber bikes were sold in black/red, black/blue, gray/orange, and red and black. “Canyon” is printed on the downtube. “Speedmax” is printed on the top tube. “V21” is printed on the left side of the stem. The model number can be found on a sticker at the top of the seat tube, just below the saddle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact a Canyon Authorized Service Partner to schedule a free repair. The repair will include removal and inspection of the fork steerer tube, a fork replacement, if needed, and preventative reinforcement of the clamping area of the fork steerer tube. Canyon is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Canyon Bicycles USA Inc., of Carlsbad, California
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads and LinkedIn.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.