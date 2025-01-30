Cabinet Health Recalls 4 oz. Refillable Medicine Bottles Due to Failure to Retain Child-Resistance; Risk of Child Poisoning

The plastic lid’s closure can degrade after repeated openings, causing the lid’s child-resistance to diminish, posing a risk of poisoning, if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 65,000
Cabinet Health collect at 908-242-6108 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@wearecabinet.com, or online at https://cabinethealth.com/voluntaryrecall or https://cabinethealth.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Cabinet Health 4 oz. Refillable Medicine Bottles with ABS plastic lids. The bottles are made of clear glass with blue, turquoise, orange or purple plastic lids labeled “CABINET.” Cabinet Health sold the bottles filled with over-the-counter drugs or as empty 4 oz. bottles. The recalled empty 4 oz. bottles were sold via cabinethealth.com from March 2023 through July 2024. Consumers with recalled empty bottles can identify them by the date of purchase. The recalled bottles filled with over-the-counter drugs have the following date codes on a sticker on the bottom of the bottle.
|Medication Name
|Lid Color
|Date Codes
|Tension Headache - Refillable Glass Bottle (Acetaminophen 500mg Caffeine 65mg) - 100 Count
|Blue
2029J07223
2029J07623
2029J07723
|Allergy Relief - Refillable Glass Bottle (Diphenhydramine HCl 25mg) - 120 Count
|Turquoise
|2265J07323
|Pain Reliever and Nighttime Sleep Aid - Refillable Glass Bottle (Acetaminophen 500mg, Diphenhydramine 25mg) - 120 Count
|Blue
2127J06823
2127J23323
3040J23323
3051J23323
3051J23423
|Pain Reliever and Fever Reducer - Refillable Glass Bottle (Acetaminophen 500mg) - 120 Count
|Blue
2286J06323
2286J06523
2286J06623
2287J06623
2287J06723
|Cough Relief - Refillable Glass Bottle (Dextromethorphan Hbr 15mg) - 60 Count
|Orange
2010J06923
2010J07023
3004J29623
3010J29623
3025J29623
|Sleep Aid - Refillable Glass Bottle (Diphenhydramine HCl 50mg) - 70 Count
|Purple
3021J06823
3021J06923
3034J23423
3034J23523
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bottles out of the sight and reach of children and contact Cabinet Health for a free replacement lid. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo demonstrating the destruction of the recalled lid. Cabinet Health and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly. This recall does not affect the medication within the bottles.
None reported.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.