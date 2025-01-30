 Skip to main content

Cabinet Health Recalls 4 oz. Refillable Medicine Bottles Due to Failure to Retain Child-Resistance; Risk of Child Poisoning

  Recalled Cabinet Health 4 oz. Refillable Medicine Bottle
Name of Product:
Cabinet Health 4 oz. Refillable Medicine Bottles
Hazard:

The plastic lid’s closure can degrade after repeated openings, causing the lid’s child-resistance to diminish, posing a risk of poisoning, if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
January 30, 2025
Units:

About 65,000 

Consumer Contact

Cabinet Health collect at 908-242-6108 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@wearecabinet.com, or online at https://cabinethealth.com/voluntaryrecall or https://cabinethealth.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Cabinet Health 4 oz. Refillable Medicine Bottles with ABS plastic lids. The bottles are made of clear glass with blue, turquoise, orange or purple plastic lids labeled “CABINET.” Cabinet Health sold the bottles filled with over-the-counter drugs or as empty 4 oz. bottles. The recalled empty 4 oz. bottles were sold via cabinethealth.com from March 2023 through July 2024. Consumers with recalled empty bottles can identify them by the date of purchase. The recalled bottles filled with over-the-counter drugs have the following date codes on a sticker on the bottom of the bottle.

Medication NameLid ColorDate Codes
Tension Headache - Refillable Glass Bottle (Acetaminophen 500mg Caffeine 65mg) - 100 CountBlue

2029J07223

2029J07623

2029J07723

Allergy Relief - Refillable Glass Bottle (Diphenhydramine HCl 25mg) - 120 CountTurquoise2265J07323
Pain Reliever and Nighttime Sleep Aid - Refillable Glass Bottle (Acetaminophen 500mg, Diphenhydramine 25mg) - 120 CountBlue

2127J06823

2127J23323

3040J23323

3051J23323

3051J23423

Pain Reliever and Fever Reducer - Refillable Glass Bottle (Acetaminophen 500mg) - 120 CountBlue

2286J06323

2286J06523

2286J06623

2287J06623

2287J06723

Cough Relief - Refillable Glass Bottle (Dextromethorphan Hbr 15mg) - 60 CountOrange

2010J06923

2010J07023

3004J29623

3010J29623

3025J29623

Sleep Aid - Refillable Glass Bottle (Diphenhydramine HCl 50mg) - 70 CountPurple

3021J06823

3021J06923

3034J23423

3034J23523

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bottles out of the sight and reach of children and contact Cabinet Health for a free replacement lid. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo demonstrating the destruction of the recalled lid. Cabinet Health and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly. This recall does not affect the medication within the bottles.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Online at cabinethealth.com, Amazon.com and Grove.co and at CVS stores from March 2023 through July 2024 for between $10 and $20.
Manufacturer(s):
Cabinet Health Inc., of Washington, D.C.
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-110

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

