CT-ENERGY Lithium Coin Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violations of Standard for Coin Battery Products and Statute for Battery Packaging; Imported by CT New Energy Technology

The recalled battery charger violates the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the charger has lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children. In addition, the coin batteries provided with the battery charger are not in child-resistant packaging, and the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 1,100
CT New Energy Technology by email at info@ct-energy.cn, or online at www.ct-energy.cn/about/22.html?land=en-us or www.ct-energy.cn and click “Urgent Product Safety Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves CT-ENERGY Lithium Coin Battery Chargers with model number “nc-02”. The product includes the charger, four rechargeable 2032 lithium-ion batteries, and a USB cable. The brand name “CT-ENERGY” is on the front of the product and the model number “nc-02” is printed on the back.
Consumers should immediately stop using the charger and remove the batteries and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact CT New Energy Technology for a full refund, Child-Resistant Safety Case, or replacement kit. The complimentary repair kits and replacement kits will be available after August 30, 2025. Consumers will be asked to submit photos of the batteries’ destruction completely submerged in tap water to info@ct-energy.cn. Soaking the batteries in water for 24 hours discharges the battery.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
CT (Foshan) New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (dba CT-Energy), of China
