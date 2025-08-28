 Skip to main content

CT-ENERGY Lithium Coin Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violations of Standard for Coin Battery Products and Statute for Battery Packaging; Imported by CT New Energy Technology

  • Recalled CT-ENERGY Lithium Coin Battery Charger with Rechargeable 2032 Batteries
Name of Product:
CT-ENERGY Lithium Coin Battery Chargers with Rechargeable 2032 Batteries
Hazard:

The recalled battery charger violates the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the charger has lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children. In addition, the coin batteries provided with the battery charger are not in child-resistant packaging, and the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
August 28, 2025
Units:

About 1,100

Consumer Contact

CT New Energy Technology by email at info@ct-energy.cn, or online at www.ct-energy.cn/about/22.html?land=en-us or www.ct-energy.cn and click “Urgent Product Safety Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves CT-ENERGY Lithium Coin Battery Chargers with model number “nc-02”. The product includes the charger, four rechargeable 2032 lithium-ion batteries, and a USB cable. The brand name “CT-ENERGY” is on the front of the product and the model number “nc-02” is printed on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the charger and remove the batteries and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact CT New Energy Technology for a full refund, Child-Resistant Safety Case, or replacement kit. The complimentary repair kits and replacement kits will be available after August 30, 2025. Consumers will be asked to submit photos of the batteries’ destruction completely submerged in tap water to info@ct-energy.cn. Soaking the batteries in water for 24 hours discharges the battery.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Amazon.com and Walmart.com from March 2024 through May 2025 for about $17
Retailer:

CT (Foshan) New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (dba CT-Energy), of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-449

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

