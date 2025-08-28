CT-ENERGY Lithium Coin Battery Chargers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violations of Standard for Coin Battery Products and Statute for Battery Packaging; Imported by CT New Energy Technology

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the charger and remove the batteries and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact CT New Energy Technology for a full refund, Child-Resistant Safety Case, or replacement kit. The complimentary repair kits and replacement kits will be available after August 30, 2025. Consumers will be asked to submit photos of the batteries’ destruction completely submerged in tap water to info@ct-energy.cn. Soaking the batteries in water for 24 hours discharges the battery.

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.