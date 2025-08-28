C.A.M.P. Recalls Nimbus Lock Carabiners Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall

The carabiner’s automatic closing mechanism can break and prevent the gate from closing, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to falling.
About 12,600 (In addition, about 2,100 were sold in Canada)
C.A.M.P. toll free at 877-421-2267 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at warranties@camp-usa.com, or online at www.camp-usa.com/nimbus-lock-safety-recall-information or www.camp-usa.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Nimbus Lock Carabiners sold in Gun Metal/Green, Gun Metal/Fuchsia and Gun Metal/Blue. The affected carabiners were sold individually or as part of the Nimbus Lock 3 Pack, the Locker Draw KS, the Energy CR3 Pack and the Energy Nova Pack. Only the carabiners are included in this recall. The affected carabiners have the following batch numbers 10 23, 12 23, 02 24, 09 24, 10 24, 12 24, 01 25, 02 25 and 06 25. The batch number is found on the side of the bottom of the carabiner.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Nimbus Lock Carabiners and contact C.A.M.P. Consumers will be asked to fill out the recall form at www.camp-usa.com/nimbus-lock-safety-recall-registration-form, print a prepaid return shipping label and return the recalled product. C.A.M.P will inspect returned units and ship them back to consumers if they pass inspection. Any units that do not pass inspection will be replaced free of charge.
The firm has received 21 reports of the closing mechanism breaking. No injuries have been reported.
C.A.M.P. USA Inc., of Golden, Colorado
