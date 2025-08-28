 Skip to main content

C.A.M.P. Recalls Nimbus Lock Carabiners Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall

  • Recalled Nimbus Lock Carabiners
  • Recalled Nimbus Lock Carabiner with location of batch number
  • Recalled Nimbus Lock Carabiners in the Nimbus Lock 3 Pack and the Locker Draw KS
  • Recalled Nimbus Lock Carabiners in the Energy CR3 Pack and the Energy Nova Pack
Name of Product:
Nimbus Lock Carabiners
Hazard:

The carabiner’s automatic closing mechanism can break and prevent the gate from closing, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to falling.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 28, 2025
Units:

About 12,600 (In addition, about 2,100 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

C.A.M.P. toll free at 877-421-2267 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at warranties@camp-usa.com, or online at www.camp-usa.com/nimbus-lock-safety-recall-information or www.camp-usa.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Nimbus Lock Carabiners sold in Gun Metal/Green, Gun Metal/Fuchsia and Gun Metal/Blue. The affected carabiners were sold individually or as part of the Nimbus Lock 3 Pack, the Locker Draw KS, the Energy CR3 Pack and the Energy Nova Pack. Only the carabiners are included in this recall. The affected carabiners have the following batch numbers 10 23, 12 23, 02 24, 09 24, 10 24, 12 24, 01 25, 02 25 and 06 25. The batch number is found on the side of the bottom of the carabiner. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Nimbus Lock Carabiners and contact C.A.M.P. Consumers will be asked to fill out the recall form at www.camp-usa.com/nimbus-lock-safety-recall-registration-form, print a prepaid return shipping label and return the recalled product. C.A.M.P will inspect returned units and ship them back to consumers if they pass inspection. Any units that do not pass inspection will be replaced free of charge. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 21 reports of the closing mechanism breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
REI, Portland Mountain Shop, How Not 2 and other stores nationwide and online at Camp-usa.com, Backcountry.com, Amazon.com, REI.com, Mountainshop.net, Hownot2.com and other websites from January 2024 through July 2025 for between $16 and $86.
Importer(s):

C.A.M.P. USA Inc., of Golden, Colorado

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-444
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

