BuddyLove Recalls Children’s Mini Danica Loungewear Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injuries or Death from Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajama sets violate flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard and risk of serious injuries or death to children.
About 940
BuddyLove toll-free at 866-516-6244 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@buddylove.com, or online at https://buddylove.com/pages/recall or https://buddylove.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s two-piece pajama sets sold in children’s sizes 3 to 12.
The pajama set consists of a long-sleeved, button-up top and matching pants. They have detachable feathers on the wrist and ankle, two front shirt pockets, and buttons down the center seam of the shirt. Styles include BK1105 (Sugar Berry), BK1106 (Tartan), BK1107(Frostbite), BK1108 (Kris Kringle) and BK1109 (Prowl). The size and “BuddyLove” are printed on the neck label. The side seam label displays 100% Polyester fiber content, washing instructions, the Style # and “Made in China”.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pajamas immediately and contact BuddyLove for information on how to dispose of the product to obtain a full refund or store credit for the original purchase price. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email a photo of the destroyed garment to Recall@buddylove.com. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price. BuddyLove is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
BuddyLove, of Dallas, Texas
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.