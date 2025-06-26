Boyro Baby Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Fall Hazard; Violations of the Federal Standard for Infant Walkers and Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled baby walkers violate the federal safety standard for infant walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step as required, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to a fall hazard. In addition, the baby walkers’ brake pads contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban that are prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
About 1,500
Boyro Baby by email at boyrobaby@outlook.com, or online at https://www.boyrobaby.com/round-walker-safety-recall/ or www.boyrobaby.com and click on “Round Walker Safety Recall” for more information.
This recall involves Boyro Baby’s baby walkers, model number US-B01. The plastic walkers were sold in black, blue and gray with five levels of height adjustments. They have a black or gray rotating seat, a matching footpad, six wheels and four removable toys (an owl, a flower, an arch with a ball and a three-button panel that plays music and lights up.) “Ready To Ride” appears on a label on one of the walker’s legs and the height-adjustment buttons are on another leg. “Boyro Baby” and the model number are printed on the tracking label, located under the seat cushion.
Consumers should stop using and disassemble the recalled baby walkers immediately and contact Boyro Baby for instructions on receiving a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the disassembled baby walker and email three photos of the destroyed product to boyrobaby@outlook.com. Once the three photos have been received, Boyro Baby will issue a refund. Boyro Baby and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Hangzhou Christine Trading Co. Ltd., dba Boyro Baby, of China
