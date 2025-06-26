 Skip to main content

Boyro Baby Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Fall Hazard; Violations of the Federal Standard for Infant Walkers and Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

  • Recalled Boyro Baby Walker
Name of Product:
Boyro Baby Walkers
Hazard:

The recalled baby walkers violate the federal safety standard for infant walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step as required, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to a fall hazard. In addition, the baby walkers’ brake pads contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban that are prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 26, 2025
Units:

About 1,500

Consumer Contact

Boyro Baby by email at boyrobaby@outlook.com, or online at https://www.boyrobaby.com/round-walker-safety-recall/ or www.boyrobaby.com and click on “Round Walker Safety Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Boyro Baby’s baby walkers, model number US-B01. The plastic walkers were sold in black, blue and gray with five levels of height adjustments. They have a black or gray rotating seat, a matching footpad, six wheels and four removable toys (an owl, a flower, an arch with a ball and a three-button panel that plays music and lights up.) “Ready To Ride” appears on a label on one of the walker’s legs and the height-adjustment buttons are on another leg. “Boyro Baby” and the model number are printed on the tracking label, located under the seat cushion.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using and disassemble the recalled baby walkers immediately and contact Boyro Baby for instructions on receiving a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the disassembled baby walker and email three photos of the destroyed product to boyrobaby@outlook.comOnce the three photos have been received, Boyro Baby will issue a refund. Boyro Baby and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Exclusively Online:
Amazon.com from August 2024 through December 2024 for between $70 and $90.
Retailer:

Hangzhou Christine Trading Co. Ltd., dba Boyro Baby, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-361

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Peg Perego Tatamia 3-in-1 in High Chair Mode
Peg Perego Recalls Tatamia 3-in-1 Recliners, Swings and High Chairs Due to Risk of Suffocation; Violations of Multiple Federal Standards (Recall Alert)

The 3-in-1 products pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, in violation of the Infant Sleep Products Rule and Safe Sleep for Babies Act. In addition, the products fail to meet mandatory warning requirements under the high chair standard.

Recalled Boyro Baby Walker
Boyro Baby Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Children from Fall Hazard; Violations of the Federal Standard for Infant Walkers and Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The recalled baby walkers violate the federal safety standard for infant walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway and fail to stop at the edge of a step as required, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to a fall hazard. In addition, the baby walkers’ brake pads contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban that are prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Recalled Bell Sports Bicycle Helmet, Model B0494Y
Bell Sports Recalls Bicycle Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury; Violation of Federal Standard for Bicycle Helmets

The recalled helmets do not comply with the impact requirements of the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) mandatory federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

Recalled Daily Prenatal Multi bottle
iHerb Recalls Bottles and Blister Packs of California Gold Nutrition Iron Supplements Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violation of Federal Standard for Child Resistant Packaging

The recalled dietary supplements contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The iron-containing dietary supplement packages violate the federal standard for child-resistant packaging because the bottles and blister packs are not child-resistant, posing a risk of deadly poisoning, if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Tag on bumpers loungers with brand name “TADAKAZU” on it
TADAKAZU Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation, Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Standard for Infant Sleep Products; Sold on Amazon

The recalled portable baby loungers violate the federal safety standards for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit to secure the infant; the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit, posing a suffocation hazard; and an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped. The portable loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Recalled Bugaboo Giraffe High Chair
Bugaboo North America Recalls Giraffe High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

The highchairs pose a fall hazard and risk of serious injury or death to babies because the legs of the chair can detach from the frame if the screws connecting the legs are not properly tightened during assembly.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product