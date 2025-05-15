Boyro Baby Recalls High Chairs Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Regulations for High Chairs; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

The high chairs pose a deadly fall hazard to babies because the restraint system is not attached to the product and the locks or latches can fail. In addition, the high chairs pose an entrapment hazard because the opening between the seat and tray is large enough that a child can become entrapped in it. These are violations of the federal regulations for high chairs.
About 5,400
Boyro Baby by email at boyrobaby@outlook.com, or online at www.boyrobaby.com/testimonial or www.boyrobaby.com and click on “Safety Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Boyro Baby-branded high chairs. The 4-in-1 high chairs were sold in green, gray and pink and have a removable seat cushion, a detachable tray, a footrest and storage space underneath the seat. They convert from a high chair into a low chair, rocking chair and slide.
Consumers should stop using and disassemble the recalled high chairs immediately and contact Boyro Baby for instructions on receiving a full refund. The instructions will include instructions on cutting the restraint system and seat cushions, and emailing photos of the disassembled and destroyed pieces of the high chair to boyrobaby@outlook.com. Once the photos have been received, Boyro Baby will issue a refund.
None reported
Boyro Baby, of China
- Contact a media specialist.