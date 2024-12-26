Black Diamond Equipment Recalls PIEPS Pro IPS Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications

The battery compartment within the avalanche transceiver could not have enough contact force to supply power. In some cases, the transceiver will fail to power on or cease operating during use. It would make it impossible to locate a victim in an avalanche emergency situation, which could result in serious injury or death.
About 770 (In addition, about 70 were sold in Canada)
Black Diamond toll-free at 866-306-0865 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at 2024ProIPSrecall@bdel.com, or online at https://www.blackdiamondequipment.com/en_US/content/product-recalls/ or www.blackdiamondequipment.com and click on "Product Recalls” located at the top of the webpage or for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Black Diamond Equipment PIEPS Pro IPS Avalanche Transceivers. The transceivers are black plastic with an LCD screen below a yellow mark button. They measure about 5 inches long by 3 inches wide. PIEPS appears in yellow lettering and PRO IPS in white lettering on the front of the unit. The first four numbers in the transceivers’ serial number range from 2326 through 2445 for recalled units and can be found on the label on the inside of the battery compartment door.
Consumers should immediately stop using the avalanche transceivers and contact Black Diamond for a full refund or free repair, including shipping. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase and will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled transceivers. Black Diamond is contacting all known purchasers.
Black Diamond has received one report of the battery compartment not operating correctly. No injuries have been reported.
Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., of Salt Lake City, Utah
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.