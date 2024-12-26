 Skip to main content

Black Diamond Equipment Recalls PIEPS Pro IPS Avalanche Transceivers Due to Risk of Loss of Emergency Communications

  • Recalled PIEPS PRO IPS Avalanche Transceiver - front
  • Recalled PIEPS PRO IPS Avalanche Transceiver - back
  • Transceiver’s serial number location
Name of Product:
PIEPS Pro IPS Avalanche Transceivers
Hazard:

The battery compartment within the avalanche transceiver could not have enough contact force to supply power. In some cases, the transceiver will fail to power on or cease operating during use. It would make it impossible to locate a victim in an avalanche emergency situation, which could result in serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Repair
Recall Date:
December 26, 2024
Units:

About 770 (In addition, about 70 were sold in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Black Diamond toll-free at 866-306-0865 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at 2024ProIPSrecall@bdel.com, or online at https://www.blackdiamondequipment.com/en_US/content/product-recalls/ or www.blackdiamondequipment.com and click on "Product Recalls” located at the top of the webpage or for more information.  

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all Black Diamond Equipment PIEPS Pro IPS Avalanche Transceivers. The transceivers are black plastic with an LCD screen below a yellow mark button. They measure about 5 inches long by 3 inches wide. PIEPS appears in yellow lettering and PRO IPS in white lettering on the front of the unit. The first four numbers in the transceivers’ serial number range from 2326 through 2445 for recalled units and can be found on the label on the inside of the battery compartment door. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the avalanche transceivers and contact Black Diamond for a full refund or free repair, including shipping. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase and will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled transceivers. Black Diamond is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

Black Diamond has received one report of the battery compartment not operating correctly. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Alpenglow Sports, Cripple Creek Backcountry, EVO Gear, Liberty Mountain, Mountain Chalet, Mammoth Mountaineering and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide, and online at www.backcountry.com, www.polaris.com and www.blackdiamondequipment.com from February 2024 through November 2024 for between $530 and $620.
Importer(s):

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
Austria
Recall number:
25-077
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

