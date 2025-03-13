 Skip to main content

Black Diamond Equipment Recalls BD Vision Climbing Harnesses Due to Fall Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

Name of Product:
BD Vision Climbing Harness
Hazard:

The recalled BD Vision harnesses can degrade over time and fail to support the climber, posing a fall hazard resulting in serious injury or death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 13, 2025
Units:

About 1,580 (In addition, about 130 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Black Diamond toll-free at 866-306-0865 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at VisionHarnessRecall@bdel.com, or online at https://www.blackdiamondequipment.com/en_US/content/product-recalls/ or www.blackdiamondequipment.com and click on “Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the webpage for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all BD Vision Harnesses. This lightweight harness is designed for technical alpine and ice climbs. All sizes are included in this recall. The harness has fixed leg loops and was sold in black and white colors. “Black Diamond” is printed on one of the leg loops. “Vision” is printed on the other leg loop.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BD Vision harnesses and contact Black Diamond for a full refund (in the form of a credit card reimbursement) or a one-time-use $200 credit, which can be used at a Black Diamond store or on the Black Diamond website. Contact Black Diamond for a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled harness. Black Diamond is contacting all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

Black Diamond has received one report involving the harness’ waist belt failing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Liberty Mountain, Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) and other specialty outdoor stores nationwide, and online at www.blackdiamondequipment.com, www.backcountry.com and www.evo.com from January 2018 through February 2025 for about $175.
Importer(s):

Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., of Salt Lake City, Utah

Manufactured In:
Philippines
Recall number:
25-181
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

