Black Diamond Equipment Recalls BD Vision Climbing Harnesses Due to Fall Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury and Death

The recalled BD Vision harnesses can degrade over time and fail to support the climber, posing a fall hazard resulting in serious injury or death.
About 1,580 (In addition, about 130 were sold in Canada)
Black Diamond toll-free at 866-306-0865 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at VisionHarnessRecall@bdel.com, or online at https://www.blackdiamondequipment.com/en_US/content/product-recalls/ or www.blackdiamondequipment.com and click on “Product Recalls” located at the bottom of the webpage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all BD Vision Harnesses. This lightweight harness is designed for technical alpine and ice climbs. All sizes are included in this recall. The harness has fixed leg loops and was sold in black and white colors. “Black Diamond” is printed on one of the leg loops. “Vision” is printed on the other leg loop.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BD Vision harnesses and contact Black Diamond for a full refund (in the form of a credit card reimbursement) or a one-time-use $200 credit, which can be used at a Black Diamond store or on the Black Diamond website. Contact Black Diamond for a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled harness. Black Diamond is contacting all known purchasers.
Black Diamond has received one report involving the harness’ waist belt failing. No injuries have been reported.
Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., of Salt Lake City, Utah
