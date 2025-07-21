 Skip to main content

Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup Recall Certain Above-Ground Pools 48-Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard; Nine Deaths Reported; Five Million Pools Sold Since 2002

  • Example of child using the compression strap to stand on above-ground pool, illustrating the hazard involved.
  • Examples of recalled above-ground pools with arrows showing the compression strap running externally on the outside and over the vertical support legs.
  • Examples of Strap Configurations for Recalled Above-Ground Pools 48-Inches and Taller
  • Examples of Strap Configurations Running Behind the Pole for Above-Ground Pools 48-Inches and Taller that are Not Recalled
Name of Product:
48-inch and taller above-ground pools with compression straps running on the outside and over the vertical support legs
Hazard:

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 21, 2025
Consumer Contact

 

 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Bestway (Hong Kong) International Ltd. (China) and Bestway (USA) Inc. (Chandler, Arizona) (Bestway), Intex Recreation Corp. (Long Beach, California) and Polygroup North America Inc.  (El Paso, Texas) are announcing the recall of about 5 million 48-inch and taller above-ground pools that use compression straps. These straps wrap around the pool on the outside of the supporting poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.

Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed. 

CPSC believes that nine children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old have drowned after gaining access to the pools via the footholds. The incidents occurred in California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Missouri between 2007 and 2022. 

CPSC is also aware of three other incidents in 2011 and 2012 where children who gained access to the recalled pools were reported to have previously used the compression strap to gain entry to the pool.

Consumers should immediately contact Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup to receive a free repair kit consisting of a rope that attaches to each of the vertical support poles at the ground level and wraps around the pool. The rope will maintain the structural integrity of the pool (a function previously served by the compression strap). Consumers should first secure the repair and then cut and remove the compression strap from the pool. 

The pool brand names and model numbers are printed on the pool liner on the outside of the pool. Pool models of 48 inches and taller that are included in this recall are listed below:

Bestway and Coleman Models

Sold 2008 to 2024

Intex Models

Sold 2002 to 2012

Intex Models (Sold only at Intexcorp.com and Walmart, 2024 to 2025)

(266 pools)

Polygroup Models

Sold 2006 to 2025

Power SteelMetal Frame PoolsPrism Frame Pool  

Summer Waves

(2015-2025)

Steel ProUltra Frame Pools Ultra XTR Frame Pool

Summer Escapes 

(2006-2015) 

Coleman Power Steel   

Funsicle

(2023-2025) 

Sand n Sun

(2008-2011)

Blue Wave

(2014-2025)

The recalled above-ground pools have been sold since 2002 at stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Sears, Lowe’s, Kmart, Toys “R” Us, Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Big Lots, Costco and BJ’s (among others), as well as online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com and Bestway USA, Intex, Funsicle and Summer Waves websites.

The recalled above-ground pools were manufactured in China. The recalled pools range in price from approximately $400 to over $1,000, depending on the size and model of the pool and the additional accessories purchased. In addition, approximately 266,000 were sold in Canada.

CPSC’s website www.PoolSafely.gov has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public on pool safety including information on barriers, covers, alarms and other safety information.

Recall number:
25-393

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

