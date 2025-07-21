Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup Recall Certain Above-Ground Pools 48-Inches and Taller Due to Drowning Hazard; Nine Deaths Reported; Five Million Pools Sold Since 2002

The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.
- Bestway toll free at 844-593-4003 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://BWrecallsupport.expertinquiry.com or email at BWrecallsupport5516@sedgwick.com for more information.
- Intex toll-free at 800-549-8829 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PTMonday through Friday, or online at www.Intexcorp.com/recall or email recallhelp@intexcorp.com for more information.
- Polygroup toll-free at 888-621-4137 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or online at https://polygrouprecall.com or email at poolrecall@polygroup.com for more information.
Recall Details
Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Bestway (Hong Kong) International Ltd. (China) and Bestway (USA) Inc. (Chandler, Arizona) (Bestway), Intex Recreation Corp. (Long Beach, California) and Polygroup North America Inc. (El Paso, Texas) are announcing the recall of about 5 million 48-inch and taller above-ground pools that use compression straps. These straps wrap around the pool on the outside of the supporting poles, and may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool and drown.
Children can still gain access to the pools using these footholds even if the ladder is removed.
CPSC believes that nine children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old have drowned after gaining access to the pools via the footholds. The incidents occurred in California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Missouri between 2007 and 2022.
CPSC is also aware of three other incidents in 2011 and 2012 where children who gained access to the recalled pools were reported to have previously used the compression strap to gain entry to the pool.
Consumers should immediately contact Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup to receive a free repair kit consisting of a rope that attaches to each of the vertical support poles at the ground level and wraps around the pool. The rope will maintain the structural integrity of the pool (a function previously served by the compression strap). Consumers should first secure the repair and then cut and remove the compression strap from the pool.
The pool brand names and model numbers are printed on the pool liner on the outside of the pool. Pool models of 48 inches and taller that are included in this recall are listed below:
Bestway and Coleman Models
Sold 2008 to 2024
Intex Models
Sold 2002 to 2012
Intex Models (Sold only at Intexcorp.com and Walmart, 2024 to 2025)
(266 pools)
Polygroup Models
Sold 2006 to 2025
|Power Steel
|Metal Frame Pools
|Prism Frame Pool
Summer Waves
(2015-2025)
|Steel Pro
|Ultra Frame Pools
|Ultra XTR Frame Pool
Summer Escapes
(2006-2015)
|Coleman Power Steel
Funsicle
(2023-2025)
Sand n Sun
(2008-2011)
Blue Wave
(2014-2025)
The recalled above-ground pools have been sold since 2002 at stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Sears, Lowe’s, Kmart, Toys “R” Us, Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Big Lots, Costco and BJ’s (among others), as well as online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com and Bestway USA, Intex, Funsicle and Summer Waves websites.
The recalled above-ground pools were manufactured in China. The recalled pools range in price from approximately $400 to over $1,000, depending on the size and model of the pool and the additional accessories purchased. In addition, approximately 266,000 were sold in Canada.
CPSC’s website www.PoolSafely.gov has free, downloadable educational materials available to the public on pool safety including information on barriers, covers, alarms and other safety information.
Consumers should contact Bestway, Intex or Polygroup to request a repair kit. In the interim consumers should ensure that children cannot access the pool unattended or, alternatively, drain the pool until the repair can be installed.
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
